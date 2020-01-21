Granger-Mann is pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Elkhart County Sheriff Office is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle accident that occurred at around 6:00 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Old US Highway 33 and County Road 3.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a red Hyundai Elantra drove east on Old US Highway 33 towards County Road 3.

Another vehicle, a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, also drove east on Old US Highway 33 just behind the Hyundai.

A third vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, drove west on Old US Highway 33 toward the intersection with County Road 3.

The jeep drove too close behind the red Hyundai. When the Hyundai tried to slow down and stop, the jeep stopped it and sent it west on the lane.

The Chevrolet Colorado then crashed into the Hyundai in a head-on collision.

Officials confirmed that the Hyundai driver, 66-year-old John Levy from Granger, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The jeep driver, 22-year-old Cody Nemec, was treated on site by paramedics for a head injury.

The Chevrolet Colorado driver sustained no injuries.