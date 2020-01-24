Granger-based juice and smoothie bar opens new location on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar Purely Pressed Juice has opened its second location.

“We have many customers who go to Notre Dame, the faculty and the sports team. We just decided to come here, be a little bit closer to the students, and come closer and visit instead of a crossing, ”said co-owner Reid Stichter about the decision to open on Eddy Street.

While the new location feels very much like the Granger location, the owners Rachel, Ryan Blake and Reid Stichter have high hopes for what will become of it.

“It will be a combination of smoothies, smoothie bowls, espresso, lots of ready meals like cold-pressed juices and then mason jar salads. We will have some soups and oatmeal and the like,” said Ryan at the opening on Friday.

The cold-pressed juices are still made at the Granger site, and Ryan said the Eddy Street site will focus heavily on offering organic coffee and espresso drinks while the packaged juices will continue to be sold.

In order to make the business even busier for the owners, the shop is currently undergoing a new branding. It was formerly known as Simply Pressed Juice, but due to existing brands, the name of the company changed shortly before the new location opened on Eddy Street.

For Ryan, the opening of the second location is a celebration that all three have accomplished in recent years.

“It all started when my wife and I met in the state of Ohio and we were together on the athletics team and got married shortly after school. We both knew that at some point we wanted to start our own business, and we started the process: ‘Oh, which business are we going to start? ‘Said Ryan. “Fast forward, we’re going on a trip to California, and this was the first time we tried cold-pressed juice, and it was like immediately, that’s what we want to do, no one in the Midwest does it.” That’s it.”

The two ran a small pop-up store in Columbus, Ohio that Ryan was from while planning their products.

“It was like a small, three-meter refrigerator from which we sold the juice,” said Ryan.

After moving to Indiana, where the siblings Reid and Rachel come from, the owners opened the original location in November 2016.

Now, over three years later, with two locations and a partnership with Beacon that sells juices in Granger’s health and wellness facility, the three hope to only further expand their brand.

“This is very exciting for us,” said Ryan.

The new Purely Pressed Juice is located on Eddy Street next to Chipotle. It is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. The weekend hours are provisional at the moment.