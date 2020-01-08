Grandparents in Doomsday Missing Kids Offer $ 20,000 Reward

Loading...

The grandparents of a 7-year-old boy who disappeared with his half-sister two months ago offered a reward of $ 20,000 on Tuesday and called the mother of the children – who fled with an apocalyptic writer – to reveal what she knows.

Larry and Kay Woodcock traveled from their home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, east of Idaho in a desperate search for information about Tylee Ryan, 17, and her younger brother Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.

“We don’t say the” D word “,” said Larry Woodcock at a press conference. “We do not want to and we will not do it because we truly believe and hope and pray that these children are alive.”

Where Tylee and J.J. are located are the subject of a federal and state investigation which has expanded to include the death of their mother’s former husband Lori Vallow; the death of her new husband’s first wife, Chad Daybell; and several other loss incidents.

The Woodcocks expressed their perplexity and fear by recounting the bizarre tragedies that have hit the extended family in recent months.

In July, Kay’s brother Charles Vallow was shot dead in Chandler, Arizona by his wife Lori’s brother Alex Cox. Cox, who claimed the shooting was in self-defense, has since died in unknown circumstances, leaving Tylee and J.J. like the only other witnesses.

The couple said they didn’t buy the explanation for the shooting because Lori had threatened Charles in the past. “We immediately knew it was wrong,” said Kay. “It was a configuration.”

The woodcocks were in constant contact with J.J., who is on the autism spectrum; he is their biological grandson and was adopted by Charles and Lori. But after Charles’ death, they only had three short Facetime conversations with the happy little boy and felt that the last one, on September 23, was being watched by someone.

“We don’t know why we couldn’t give him more access,” said Kay. “It was very concerning for us.”

The next strange episode happened on October 2, when Lori Vallow’s niece’s ex-husband said that someone driving Charles Vallow’s car had shot him and missed his head by a few inches. in Gilbert, Arizona. Brandon Boudreaux says that before the shooting, his ex-wife had joined the same apocalyptic group with which Lori and Chad Daybell were and left him.

On October 9, Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, told Idaho police that she had been ambushed in her car by a masked man who pointed a paintball gun at her, then took off when she called for help. “There was nothing there when we could do it and everyone put it down as a farce,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told East Idaho News.

But 10 days later, Tammy Daybell, a 49-year-old librarian, died. Her husband refused an autopsy and the police attributed it to natural causes.

“My MPs responded and, like most unsupervised deaths, they took photos, watched and contacted our detectives,” Humphries told East Idaho News this week. “The detectives had a few questions, they answered them, got the information they needed and saw nothing that alarmed them.”

A few weeks later, Chad Daybell, 51, married Lori Vallow, 46. The two contributed to an end-time website called Preparing a People, and Chad has also written a series of books on doomsday and near death scenarios for a Mormon audience. .

By Thanksgiving week, relatives had stopped hearing the children and asked police in Rexburg, Idaho to check them out. Chad told the police that the children were in Arizona – a lie. When the police arrived with a warrant the next day, the newlyweds had already left town.

Police said last week that the couple did not cooperate in their search for the children, who were described as “in grave danger”. They obtained a warrant to search the house and seized 43 items, including newspapers, said the police.

The Woodcocks declared with each new revelation that they had been “blown away” even if they had seen a major change at Lori in recent years.

“Lori was a good mother,” said Larry. “When J.J. was young, you couldn’t ask for a better mother. She loved J.J., she loved Charles. I do not know what caused this conversion. “

“You don’t go from being the mother of the year … to the person who won’t even tell you where she is.”

Through a local lawyer, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow denied the wrongdoing but also refused to say where Tylee and J.J. are now.

Larry Woodcock said he hoped the award would encourage someone else to help solve this mystery.

“We are asking the public: please, for the love of God, please, please, step up,” he said.

.