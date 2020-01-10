Grand Tour Season 5 Release Date | Amazon cast, trailer, locations

Loading...

Go ahead, gasoline heads: It looks like the Grand Tour, Amazon’s auto-based reality show, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, will return for another round.

With the release of season four on Friday, December 13, 2019, it’s clear that the series has seen some pretty big changes.

While Amazon hasn’t yet officially announced anything about the future of the show, some crew members have posted messages on Instagram confirming that the Grand Tour won’t be over soon.

Here you can find out everything about the fifth season of the Grand Tour …

Will there be another season of The Grand Tour?

Yes! At least according to Andy Wilman, the former Top Gear producer who is now working on the Grand Tour. Wilman already wrote on Instagram in July:

Given that only half a year has passed since the date of the entry, it seems to take another year and a half to finish filming – which means fans can expect another season or two of the Grand Tour!

What happened in season 4 of the Grand Tour?

In the fourth season of the Grand Tour, some important changes were made to the format. The show shifted from traditional live gear in the top gear style to something more focused on adventure and exploration.

That means they scrapped the popular “tent studio”. Clarkson told the audience at the end of season three, “Even though the tent is gone, the Grand Tour continues.”

In season 4, the gang will travel to a variety of impressive locations, including Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. Top Gear fans will remember Clarkson’s earlier trip to Southeast Asia, where he sparked controversy in Burma.

Where is the team going in season five of the Grand Tour?

No information has been released on where the Grand Tour gang will travel next – although Clarkson et al. Want to follow on social media to get occasional updates of the shooting.

Given the focus of the previous season on Asia, however, it could be justified to assume that the fifth season will take the team to another location – perhaps to a continent closer to home.

Who will be in Season 5 of the Grand Tour?

Clarkson will inevitably return. The former Top Gear presenter can also act as the current moderator of the ITV game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? He before RadioTimes.com said that I never run out of ideas.

“Before this series, someone asked me:” What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t made yet? “But my head has been full of ideas for five years,” he said.

Hammond and May will surely also be seen at Clarkson’s side, which extends the collaboration that has existed since the beginning of Top Gear.