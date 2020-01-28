Grand Theater's production of Cabaret to travel through the country

Tess Benger is Sally Bowles and Londoner Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane is the emcee in the production of Cabaret at the Grand Theater. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The hit production of the Grand Theater last season has a new life.

The musical, directed by artistic director Dennis Garnhum, about the rise of the Nazi regime in Germany before the Second World War, will travel through Canada from October to July 2021 and stop in six cities, including a run in London in March and April 2021.

“I’m in the clouds,” said Garnhum.

“I’m just so proud and so excited for myself, the cast and crew, and the Grand. When the buzz stopped during the run, people flew in and drove here from other companies to see it. In the summer and fall we have submitted requests from theaters across Canada who are interested in placing our Cabaret in the coming season. It is both affirmative and exciting for all of us. “

Full casting announcements for the tour will be made in the coming months.

Alberta Theater Projects (ATP) in Calgary announced on Monday that the 2020-21 season will include Cabaret from April 14 to May 2, 2021 at the Martha Cohen Theater.

“It’s just such an extraordinary production from Cabaret, one of my favorite musicals,” said Darcy Evans, executive and artistic director of ATP, who directed the 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Grand in 2014.

“I love how coarse and compelling it is and how close it is to the public. It is a warning story for the world in which we now live. There are many similarities between what happened in Germany in the 1930s and what we experience in the world today. “

Garnhum said the key to the tour was the interest of companies with ‘the distinctive and unique spaces to provide the immersive experience that is so crucial to production. The Martha Cohen Theater is a brilliant example of this kind of space. “

The other four stops have not been announced yet, because those theaters have not yet announced their new seasons.

Cabaret, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff, is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten from 1951, adapted from the novel Goodbye to Berlin (1939) by Christopher Isherwood.

For the production of Garnhum, the McManus was transformed into the shady Kit Kat Klub and the cast, who acted, played instruments, sang and served customers, walked through the audience as if it were a club.

