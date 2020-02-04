Grand Theater’s Honor Beat investigates death and its impact on the family

Tai Grauman while mother sings with her daughter Anna-Rae (right, played by Andrea Menard) during the media call of the Grand Theater for Honor Beat) in London, Ont. Honor Beat is about the dynamics of two estranged daughters who come together at the bedside of their dying mother. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The struggle of a family to face the impending death of a loved one and their spooky past is the focus of a new Grand Theater show.

Award-winning playwright Tara Beagan’s Honor Beat, directed by Valerie Planche, tells the story of two indigenous sisters brought together by their dying mother, who have to deal with not only the loss but also each other.

“It is telling a universal family story that is also detailed and specific,” says artistic director Dennis Garnhum. “The last days of our parents’ lives are always loaded with complicated emotions and feelings.”

Director Planche said Honor Beat is investigating “what a mother needs to bring her two estranged daughters together to send her on her journey to the ancestors.”

Planche, a self-described Beagan “champion” who previously directed Thy Neighbour’s playwright’s wife and acted in her Dreary and Izzy, said: “love, pain and humor go hand in hand in many of Tara’s plays and are no less clear in this offer. “

“Tara’s is a really lively voice that we don’t hear enough in the broad theater community,” Planche said.

“This is a story about help with suicide, a family that deals with loss in such a beautiful way. . . Their mother has decided that she has had enough and has to help her daughters to face that and their own relationship. “

Actors in the one-act, 90-minute show include Nicholas Nahwegahbow as Spanish, Tai Grauman as mother, Andrea Menard as daughter Anna-Rae, who has chosen to live and celebrate indigenous culture and spirituality, and Tracey Nepinak as her sister, Rae Anna, who is married to a pastor with two daughters and leads a Christian, assimilated lifestyle.

Lee Maracle, one of Canada’s most celebrated, talented native writers and critics of treating indigenous people and issues related to indigenous women, appears on video in the show.

Nepinak, of Cree descent, also played Rae-Anna in the world premiere of the show with Theater Calgary in the fall of 2018.

“I wanted to have a second chance,” she said.

“I love her value system where your word is your band. It is the story of a native woman. Hopefully people will get away with some understanding of what (residential school survivors) have experienced and how they have survived and thrived. “

Menard, a Metis from the small Fisher Branch, Man., North of Winnipeg, is an experienced film and TV actor, playwright and jazz singer with various albums to her name. A song that she wrote in Cree with the help of the elderly is included in the show.

“It’s a family story about conflict between siblings and it’s about facing death, so it’s a universal story that anyone can deal with,” she said.

“We all have different views, different beliefs and are in different circumstances in a family. It is about how to deal with the death of a loved one and I find it an uplifting, funny and sad story. “

[email protected]

Twitter.com / JoeBatLFPress

If you go

What: Tara Beagan’s Honor Beat, directed by Valerie PLanche.

When: Open in preview until Thursday, Friday and running until February 22.

True: The Grand Theater, 471 Richmond St., London

Tickets: Tickets: $ 30- $ 87, available at the box office, online at grandtheatre.com, or by calling 519-672-8800.