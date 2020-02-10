Grand National has virtually ruled out the owner’s offer for the Star Stayer Native River

Ace Native River is unlikely to be bound to Grand National this spring.

Colin Tizzard’s former Gold Cup champion drove home to Denman Chase on Saturday, and his coach admitted that he was tempted by the Aintree gem.

Jockey Jonjo O'Neill Junior followed in Richard Johnson's footsteps at Saturday

But Tizzard was facing a tough fight to convince the horse owner, and Garth Broom has asked punters to keep their pennies in their pockets for now.

Broom said: “It will be interesting to see what weight he gets, but his main goal this year is the Gold Cup.

“If he has a tough race, it’s only three weeks to the National – so I wouldn’t advise anyone to invest money in him, because if he drives his race, I don’t know if he has enough recovery time. He.” fresh goes well.

“Maybe next season it could be more of a goal – if he turns eleven and the Gold Cup looks a bit unrealistic – but if something happens and he couldn’t run in the Gold Cup, we would have another option.”

Broom admits that the prospect of the National Fences is undermining the connections, but sees that he’ll be trying next season.

He added: “I think the horse is brave enough for the national – but I don’t know if it’s the owners! We’ll be so nervous on Saturday too. We love him so much.

“With your head it looks ideal for the National. But the problem is the owner, not the horse – we are so attached to it. If anything happened, we would never forgive ourselves.

“If he is fit and healthy next season, it is more likely. This season it is more willing. If he contests his Gold Cup race, I couldn’t see him running, but we’re not closing it completely at this point out.” ,

“He wins his races by doing everything – but can you do anything over four and a half miles? That’s the million dollar question, I guess.”

After romping around Newbury on Saturday, Broom said, “It was the perfect result. He now has a real following – he has spent time as a forgotten horse, but I think he was so constant that he has now earned his place.

“He still hasn’t got past the first four fences. Winning the Gold Cup last season may have left its mark – (this race) seems to have done so.” Could bite, but Dicky (Johnson) said in Aintree that he felt different from a horse at some point in the past season.

“He is the horse of his life, we know that. If he runs to the form he has shown this season, he should be back in the Gold Cup. Obviously some younger ones get through – they always are – but he will to make it.” the others know that they had a race, that’s almost certain.

“He doesn’t need it hard in the Gold Cup. He does really well with good ground – it’s just that the others are not as difficult as he is.

“He also had a new jockey on Saturday and I thought young Jonjo (ONeill) did exceptionally well with him.”

