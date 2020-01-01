Grand Forks man arrested for credit card fraud on Christmas Eve: RCMP – Okanagan

Loading...

A man from Grand Forks, BC was arrested on Christmas Eve, police say related to credit card fraud.

According to Grand Forks' RCMP, the bankruptcy occurred in a hotel unit on Highway 3 after information about fraudulent credit card use.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in the unit, the police said. Officials confiscated various items related to credit card fraud, including blank smart cards, a card reader, and lists of credit card data.

The man is expected to appear in court for the first time in early 2020.

"A common fraud we see in the region is the fraud that has no card," said RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“Here a person will enter a store and do some shopping, but instead of presenting a credit card, they advise you to forget it and recite the card from the store.

“Payment is often accepted at first, but eventually the card is reported stolen, and the merchant gets a charge back weeks or months later and has to pay back the amount debited from the stolen credit card. "

For more information on fraud protection, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501 or here.

