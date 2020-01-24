Grand Cross will be launched worldwide in 2020

Netmarble announced that they will launch their mobile game The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross to a worldwide audience.

According to Netmarble, the game developed in collaboration with Kodansha has become number 1 in the Japanese app store and is now being made available to a global audience.

Netmarble’s Executive Producer Young Jae Park said: “It is an honor to be part of The Seven Deadly Sins brand history, which has had worldwide success with the upcoming launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. The game made its first hit with first place in the App Store and Google Play charts in Japan, and we’re excited to see how fans around the world travel with Meliodas and his team when we launch the game this year. “

The game is based on the well-known franchise The Seven Deadly Sins, which was originally developed by Nakaba Suzuki as a manga. The franchise would eventually be turned into an anime series with the first episode that premiered in Japan on October 5, 2014.

Like the anime and manga before, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross will follow the story of Meliodas, the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins.

The game features over 100 dramatic cut scenes, as well as the cast of the original Japanese voice actors who repeat their roles.

With The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, players can collect their favorite characters The Seven Deadly Sins to form their own team in a unique card-based combat system.

Confirmed characters on launch are Diane, Ban, King, Elizabeth & Hawke and Meliodas.

This unique system encourages players to combine cards and characters to activate special moves.

The game also features unique costumes, including original outfits that can only be found in the game. It also has an affect system, cooking, and more.

There will be both co-op and PvP modes.

You can see some of the gameplay below.

Players can pre-register for the game from the App Store or Google Play.

There will be pre-registration rewards. They include:

1x Meliodas in-game character, the main hero of The Seven Deadly Sins: Great Cross

1x in-game costume and weapon for Meliodas

30 diamonds ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Great Cross Premium currency, 10 draws value)

Premium currency, 10 draws value) 100,000 gold ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Great Cross Game currency)

Game currency) An exclusive box of in-game items, including a special costume for Elizabeth, the main heroine of The seven deadly sins

A specific release date for the game has not yet been announced, but Netmarble indicates that it will be available for both the App Store and Google Play in 2020.

Are you planning to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross?