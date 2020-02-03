Grand Canyon opens lottery for coveted private river trips

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz – The Grand Canyon accepts requests in a highly competitive lottery for non-commercial rafting trips on the Colorado River.

The National Park Service said that 462 permits are available for specific launch dates in 2021. Anyone aged 18 and over can apply for the journeys that last 12 to 25 days.

The park opens the lottery every year in February and holds additional draws for trips that are canceled or abandoned after the deadline of 25 February.

Technical experience with white water is mandatory. Those who are drawn or who participate in a trip can only participate in one commercial or private trip each year, which indicates the popularity of the trips.

The River Permits Office of the Grand Canyon received nearly 7,280 applications for 463 permits to launch in 2020 according to park statistics, an increase of around 550 compared to the previous year. Three follow-up lotteries for travel in 2020 drew nearly 5,580 applications, with some people applying multiple times.

More people request dates in September and early October than in other months.

The lottery replaced a waiting list in 2006, with applicants spending more than 25 years in order to win a self-guided rafting trip.

Associated Press, The Associated Press