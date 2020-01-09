Grand Apple Store opens this spring on Rome's historic Via del Corso

Loading...

The next Apple store in Italy is soon arriving on Via del Corso, the famous shopping street in the heart of Rome. The restored storefront will be the first Apple to open in the country since the Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan in 2018.

Meeting room fixtures

Palazzo Marignoli is a historic structure dating back to the 1870s. The building is adjacent to Piazza di San Silvestro and within walking distance of important ancient monuments such as the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon and the Spanish Steps.

For a considerable part of its existence, the building housed Caffè Aragno, a popular café and a gathering space. Today, the upper levels have been recently renovated into offices. Apple has restored the ground floor of its first store in Italy outside of Milan. The project would be a collaboration with architects Foster + Partners, an indication of the size of the store.

Apple Via del Corso has been in preparation for much of the decade, with rumors dating back at least to 2013. After appearing vacant for a considerable period of time, a complete restoration of the facade of the Palazzo Marignoli began in 2018 and extended into 2019. Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of Apple Retail + People, confirmed the opening of spring at La Repubblica:

Our stores have been proud to serve Rome customers for 13 years and we are delighted that our long-term vision for Rome will materialize in Via del Corso this spring. With this important new store, we will move our teams and operations from RomaEst to central Rome, where we will significantly increase our service capacity and offer free, world-class sessions Today at Apple.

In addition to a breathtaking architecture, Apple’s expansion in Italy is important because it brings for the first time in Rome a real flagship point of sale. The greater Rome area is currently served by three stores: Porta di Roma, Euroma2 and RomaEst, the oldest Apple store in Italy. The three locations are outside of the city center and still need to be updated with the latest Apple design.

The closure of Apple RomaEst to make way for more experience on the Via del Corso will not come at the expense of the jobs lost. RomaEst employees will be offered the option of moving to another location, and 120 new positions will be created for the new store.

The opening in the cultural epicenter of Rome with a shop ready for the full Today at Apple experience will offer new opportunities for more enriching creative sessions and closer ties with local artists and educators. The strategy was a huge success at Apple Piazza Liberty, where free concerts and comprehensive Design Labs are regularly held.

If you’re attending the opening of Apple Via del Corso or trying a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest news from the Apple Store.

