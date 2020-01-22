Another female member of the Recording Academy has accused repressed CEO Deborah Dugan of spreading false stories about the Academy. Claudine Little, director of administration, says Dougan was an abusive bully.

“Ms. Dugan’s decision to process in the press and spread a false report about the academy and me and my colleagues is unfortunate, but it is also a symbol of Ms. Dugan’s abusive and bullying behavior when she became president and CEO of the academy Little said a statement on page six.

“I am proud of my career at the academy – as a woman, I was able to work my way from secretary to administrative director in the executive suite, solely on the basis of merit and during the work for and with much more demanding and demanding executives, charging up more hard than Ms. Dugan. It is disappointing that Ms. Dugan hopes to expand public opinion by gender and expects her inexcusable behavior not to be reviewed just because she is a woman. It should have the same standard. “

Little was Executive Assistant to CEO Neil Portnow for 17 years and worked for the Academy for 19 years. On December 17, she filed the first complaint against Dugan.

A source familiar with the situation told us: “It is unusual for such a manager to name their administrative director in such a complaint. It is not normal. It was a toxic work environment. Claudine started the academy more than 19 years ago and was directly responsible for several CEOS prior to Dugan. It says something that she survived so many CEOs and had to submit something to the human resources department [for Dugan]. “