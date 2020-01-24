Following accusations by deposed CEO Deborah Dugan that the Grammy Awards vote is “rigged”, the Recording Academy defended its “fair and ethical” voting process in a statement Thursday.

“False claims that members or committees use our process to advance nominations from artists with whom they have relationships are flatly false, misleading and mistaken,” said Recording Academy rewards director Bill Freimuth. , in a press release. “This process is strictly enforced with everyone involved and has no exceptions.”

In a pair of television interviews Thursday, as well as in his EEOC complaint against the Recording Academy, Dugan alleged that a “blatant conflict of interest” had occurred in the song of the year category, where a song that was originally ranked 18th out of 20 became a candidate for the category because the artist was present at the time of the vote.

“In this room, not only are there directors who have conflicts of interest over particular artists who are appointed, but more importantly, there are even artists who are appointed who are in the room,” said Dugan at CBS This Morning, adding that vote rigging was rampant in less profile jazz categories. Dugan also claimed to have evidence of the rigged voting process, but did not disclose what that evidence is, nor who is the alleged undeserved candidate for the song of the year.

However, Freimuth responded to Dugan’s claims in a statement that detailed the entire Recording Academy voting process.

“Strict rules are in place to resolve any conflict of interest. If a committee member qualifies for a Grammy, they must leave the room for the entire listening session and are NOT allowed to vote in that category, “said Freimuth. “The members of the committee do not know the classification of any registration and the vote takes place by secret ballot. Committees are not confidential, but the names of committee members are for the obvious reason of preventing lobbying from outside parties, thereby further protecting the integrity of the voting process. “

Freimuth concluded: “We remain fully committed to the integrity, transparency and robustness of the awards and look forward to celebrating the artists who deserve them. We are fully aware that many artists have worked their whole lives for this moment during the biggest musical evening and they are the ones we want to focus on when we celebrate this weekend. “

