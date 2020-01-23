Grammys battle against former CEO Deborah Dugan will only get worse

Thursday, former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan was scheduled to speak at the Billboard Power 100 on women in music. Instead, she started her day on Good Morning America, talking with George Stephanopoulos about her recent ouster from the Academy, as well as her subsequent legal complaint, which alleges a “boys’ club” and corrupt voting habits from the Academy and highlights an allegation of rape against former CEO Neil Portnow. It’s probably not the kind of public relations the organization wanted a few days before the Grammy Awards aired this Sunday – and while things may seem messy, a deep dive only makes things more confusing.

Oh, and if that were not enough, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer also unsuccessfully sued his own band to let him play on stage Sunday – a show that has nothing to do with the leadership of the Recording Academy , but muddies the waters of what should be a carefree night nonetheless. In the future, things will only get worse from here.

Dugan arrived at the Academy last August, after being appointed in the spring; his predecessor, Neil Portnow, had resigned earlier this year due to his instantly viral (and insulted) comment that female artists must “step up” following a 2018 male-dominated Grammy Awards. Dugan had experience in the music industry and most recently held management positions both in Disney’s print publishing division and in the Bono charity (RED), which gave him the feel like a plum choice for this role. Everything went well until last week, when the news announced that she had been dismissed.

Dugan’s complaint, filed Tuesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claims she was asked to approve a $ 750,000 consulting contract for Portnow, despite the fact that executives at the Academy knew that the former CEO had been charged with raping an anonymous artist. Dugan’s lawyers also claim that powerful lawyer Joel Katz attempted to kiss him at a private dinner – an allegation that Katz “categorically and categorically denies”. The complaint also describes corruption in the voting and nomination process. During the 2019 Song of the Year voting process, for example, Dugan says that an artist who was represented by a board member was initially ranked 18 out of 20 for the award – but was somehow nominated to the nominating committee for this category and subsequently received a nod on Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande. (Dugan refused to name the artist to whom the complaint relates.)

In a statement released to Deadline on Wednesday, Portnow denied the rape allegation, writing: “A thorough independent investigation by experienced and highly reputable lawyers was carried out and I was completely acquitted.”

All of this was raised during Dugan’s interview on Thursday with Stephanopoulos, who began by questioning Dugan about the refusal of female managers on Wednesday that the Academy be a boys’ club. Dugan pointed out that she was the first female CEO of the Academy in 62 years before adding: “There are really incredible, incredible people who work there at the Recording Academy, and also on the board of directors . But at the very beginning – in fact, in the guise of a working dinner – I was proposed by the General Counsel, a lawyer specializing in entertainment, endowed with enormous and enormous power in the industry. “

Stephanopoulos referred to Katz’s denial, but Dugan remained firm. “Yes, well, starting by calling me ‘baby’ and saying how attractive I was, how pretty I was, the evening went on with a kiss – trying to kiss me throughout the process, ”she said. “I felt like I was being tested to see how far I would accept it. And I realized that it was a decision to establish power right at the start, when I arrived at the committee. (Katz did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)

Dugan also supported his assertion that the Grammy voting system includes, as she tells GMA, “incidents of conflict of interest that taint the results” and that the problem extends beyond the song of the ‘year. “It’s not even this one piece,” she said, adding “that there have been complaints in the jazz category”. She said that she had evidence, and that she presented it in “a claim I filed”.

“It’s very serious,” she said, “and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could make a difference.”

But there is a dispute between Dugan and the Academy regarding the nature of his dismissal. While Dugan and his lawyers called the ouster direct reprisal for a letter she sent to the director of human resources of the Academy – which would have detailed most of the claims made in the complaint she filed Tuesday – , the Academy pointed to a vaguely described allegation of misconduct. against Dugan herself, which former executive assistant Claudine Little is said to have filed.

On Monday, the Academy shared a statement from the chairman of the board and now interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who first released the allegation of misconduct. In his statement, Mason said that the Academy first learned of the abusive work environment complaints against Dugan last November, “and in December 2019, a letter was sent by a lawyer representing a staff member. , which included additional detailed and serious allegations of a “toxic and intolerable environment” and “abusive and intimidating” created by Ms. Dugan towards staff. ”

“After receiving employee complaints against Ms. Dugan, she then (for the first time) made allegations against the Academy,” added the statement. “In response, we opened a separate investigation into Ms. Dugan’s allegations. Ms. Dugan’s lawyer then informed the Executive Committee that if Ms. Dugan was paid millions of dollars, she would” withdraw “her allegations and resign from her role of CEO. Following this communication from Ms. Dugan’s lawyer, Ms. Dugan has been placed on administrative leave while we are completing these two ongoing investigations. “

Dugan’s trial says the Academy chose to publicize the misconduct complaint to “get out” of his complaint. “Ms. Dugan was not put on leave because of any accusation from an elderly woman at the Academy,” said the complaint. The lawyers later added, “The concerns mentioned in the Academy statement to the press… had been raised well over a month before Ms. Dugan was put on leave. However, Ms. Dugan was not put on leave when the allegations were first raised, nor has she been put on leave after receipt by the Academy of a letter of formal notice from the accuser. ”

Little has assembled his own legal team, including powerful attorney Patricia Glaser, with the intention of filing a lawsuit against Dugan. (During the GMA appearance, Dugan and one of his lawyers, Douglas Wigdor, noted that Little’s legal team previously represented Harvey Weinstein and that Little had worked as an administrative assistant to Portnow.) A Variety report indicates that Little and Dugan’s working relationship was burdensome from the start and has worsened over time.

Representatives of Little were unable to say at that time when it could bring its own action against Dugan, but they made a statement to the Daily Beast on behalf of Little which indicates what such a lawsuit could allege. “Ms.. Dugan’s choice to advocate in the press and disseminate a false account of the Academy and myself and my colleagues is regrettable, but it is also emblematic of Ms. Dugan’s abusive and intimidating behavior while she was President and CEO of the Academy, “said the statement.” I am proud of my career at the Academy – where as a woman I have moved from secretary to director administration in the executive suite, solely on the basis of merit and while working for and with leaders much more demanding and hard than Ms. Dugan. It is disappointing that Ms. Dugan hopes to take advantage of public opinion by gender and hopes not to be tested for her inexcusable behavior just because she is a woman; she should be held to the same standard. “

It is unclear how the battle between Dugan and the respective Academy stories will unfold – in particular his claim that the nominations are rigged could sharpen the organization’s relationship with the artists. Given the number of notorious snobs over the years, it’s easy to imagine that many artists could have grievances to express. As Dugan and, ultimately, Little’s trials progress, more information about all of the parties involved is sure to emerge. Whatever that reveals, it seems certain that the Academy would have preferred that we did not start looking at all.

