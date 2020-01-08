Loading...

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place in a few weeks on January 26. Now the first wave of Grammy artists has been announced. Billie eilish, Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton, Aerosmith and Lizzo will all take the stage.

With their slogan 2020 being #UnexpectEverything, we were hoping that there would be some changes from the norm. Well, they delivered. Alicia Keys will once again host the Grammy Awards.

Read more: Bonnaroo announces first headliner in 18 years sparks discussions

The Grammy Awards released the first wave of artists this morning. Breakout artists Billie Eilish and Lizzo will perform for the first time on Music’s Biggest Night. Gwen Stefani and her partner Blake Shelton will also perform for the very first time at the Grammy.

Aerosmith is perhaps one of the coolest ads. The four Grammy Award winners will step onto the stage and play a mix of their legendary hits. Aerosmith made its Grammy debut in 1991. Aerosmith is also recognized as the MusiCares Person of the Year. This recognizes “their tremendous philanthropic efforts over five decades as well as their undeniable impact on the history of American music,” says the Grammy website.

Billie Eilish is ready for almost a whole room full of rewards. Eilish is nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2019 album, When we all fall asleep, where do we go? She is also in the running for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance “Bad boy.”

Read more: Underoath guitarist Tim McTague joins Aaron Gillespie for the Presque ensemble

Lizzo, however, received the most Grammy nods with eight, adding the best contemporary urban album and best R&B performance to the list. Lizzo has also just been announced as the first headlining woman to Bonnaroo in 18 years.

Check out some of the social media announcements below.

Watch Billie play #GRAMMY 2020 on 1/26. @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/kvyxdj6fPr

– billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 8, 2020

Watch #Aerosmith, the MusiCares Person of the Year, play #GRAMMY 2020 on Sunday January 26 on CBS! @MusiCares @RecordingAcad @CBS pic.twitter.com/yj3xFZhqlz

– Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) January 8, 2020

No one but you, @gwenstefani, with whom I would like to share this year’s @RecordingAcad #GRAMMY scene! Connect on January 26 to watch our performance! pic.twitter.com/wjLapaSlFp

– Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 8, 2020

Are you excited for Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith and Gwen Stefani at the 62nd Grammy Awards this year? Make it sound below!

See more: 30 albums will celebrate their 10 years in 2019

Paramore – New eyes