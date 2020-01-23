The Recording Academy has confirmed rumors that Lil Nas X will perform “Old Town Road” with a slew of special guests, including BTS and Diplo, during this year’s Grammy Awards television broadcast on Sunday evening.

Presented as the “Old Town Road All-Stars”, Lil Nas X will be joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and his frequent collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus during his performance of the 2019 viral hit. A press release on the appearance of Lil Nas X teases other “surprise guests”.

Cyrus, Ramsey and Diplo and RM from BTS were all featured on various remixes of “Old Town Road” which had been released in the spring and summer. BTS will perform on the Grammys for the first time after debuting on stage at the Grammy Awards as presenters at last year’s awards. The performance will also mark the Grammy debut for Mason Ramsey, the phenomenal 13-year-old country singer who rose to fame after a video of him jogging in Walmart captivated the Internet.

Lil Nas X is nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and a nomination for the record of the year for “Old Town Road”.

Earlier this month, Cyrus surprised Tanya Tucker fans by joining Tucker on stage at his concert in Nashville to perform a spontaneous version of “Old Town Road”.