The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are here and if you want to see the action of “Music’s Biggest Night”, there are many ways to do it.

This year’s Grammy Awards will be broadcast live this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. If you have the cable, you’re ready. Otherwise, you can always buy a cheap HD antenna like this one from Amazon and get all your local channels (CBS included) with Full HD picture and sound. The digital antennas are super thin and unobtrusive and connect easily to any TV.

If you prefer to broadcast the Grammys 2020, you can find the program online on CBS.com via its CBS All-Access service. The site is currently offering a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access, which will allow you to see the price, as well as the originals of CBS All-Access (think The Good Fight and the highly anticipated Star Trek: Picard) as well than thousands of other on-demand shows and episodes.

The Grammys will also be available on Hulu + Live TV. Hulu also offers a free trial offer, which you can use to watch the Grammys and access their full range of original TV shows, movies, and documentaries. Stream everything from your TV, laptop, tablet or phone with the Hulu app.

This year’s Grammys are once again hosted by Alicia Keys, with performances by Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and many more to be announced soon.