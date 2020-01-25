When the CBS broadcasts the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m., the focus will not only be on nominated stars like Billie Eilish and Lizzo, but also on the wild chaos behind the scenes that will rock the Recording Academy.

“What other motive would Taylor Swift have to get out of the Grammys than this back and forth scandal of last week?” Said a music business maker of a Variety report released on Friday that the artist had one possible secret performance canceled.

Deborah Dugan claims that certain candidates were in the room while their categories were being voted on.

“She has to sell records, release a new documentary,” said Swift’s creator, who has been nominated for three awards, including “Lover” as Song of the Year. “She has every reason to be out there in front of people.”

The drama became public on January 16 when Deborah Dugan – the first female managing director of the Recording Academy, the group behind the Grammys – was released after only five months in office for alleged bullying and misconduct.

But Dugan said she was fired in part for reports of corruption at the Grammys, claiming that certain candidates were in the room while their categories were being voted on.

“It’s obvious that you don’t, it’s crazy,” Dugan told the post.

An artist who was on the committee last year was cut to 18th out of 20 in the “Song of the Year” category (which was later reduced to eight applicants).

Music industry insiders said Dugan’s accusations came as no surprise. “I have never seen it myself, but it has long been an open secret that some backroom deals are being made,” said Rob Kenner, co-founder of Vibe magazine and Grammys voter from 2010 to 2014.

One problem is that Grammy’s voters are easily influenced by recognizable names, Kenner said.

“I was on the screening committee for reggae records. I learned an important rule from more experienced committee members: if you know that a record is reggae, you should be very careful when it comes from a famous name, ”said Kenner. “It will have a good chance of making a more legitimate choice.”

Taylor Swift’s last appearance on the GRAMMYs was in February 2016 when she was recognized for the album of the year and the best pop vocal album.

The Recording Academy advised The Post of a statement by Interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr., which in part read: “There are strict rules to deal with conflicts of interest (related to voting) and no exception. If a committee member qualifies for a Grammy, they must leave the room and NOT participate in listening sessions, subsequent interviews, or voting to determine the nominees. “

But a music business insider points out that the Grammys need star power – and that can affect the voting process. “The whole thing is a swamp,” said the insider. “It’s a TV show. CBS pays 20 million for it. Follow the money. They only give eight or nine awards in front of the camera, so they have to have the great actors in front of the camera – that is, these people have to be nominated. And they can’t have clubs! “

“All award ceremonies except the Oscars are favored – they are legitimate. But the Grammys have finagling and preference.”

– A publicist in the music industry

A publicist from the music industry said the system has long been in the dark. “Let’s face it, the music business has always had corruption, more than film or television. Do you remember all the Payola scandals from back then? The payouts to radio employees? It never really stopped. It just changed,” said the Publicist and added: “All awards except the Oscars are favored – they are legitimate. But the Grammys have finagling and preference.”

A music manager who heard a series of “horror stories” this week agreed. “A manager in the alternative category told me a few years ago that they were upset that record label representatives (with alternative artists) were in the voting room,” the source said.

Dugan said she had ideas for improving the voting process, but was told it was too late to discuss them in time for the 2020 awards ceremony. “It was in November and I was told we could discuss it in June. That was seven months away. “

In the meantime, she said, “I found conflicts of interest on this year’s show.”

Dugan said she was also released because she claimed that the academy’s general attorney, Joel Katz, proposed and tried to kiss her. (He contested this.) In a discrimination complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday, Dugan claimed that former CEO Neil Portnow raped an artist. “

(Representatives of the Admission Academy commented on these questions.)

”Title =” Grammy’s CEO Deborah Dugan had to take an administrative vacation just 10 days before the show ”)

“I knew it was a boys club and lacked variety,” Dugan told the post. “Friends warned me, but maybe I was a little too idealistic. It is a non-profit organization. I thought, “How bad could it be?”

Dugan’s lawyer is now planning to file a civil lawsuit against the academy. Meanwhile, Mason Jr., CEO of the Interim Academy, claimed that Dugan’s lawyers had asked millions of dollars to drop their allegations – claiming that she denies this.

“I thought I would be the first female CEO after 62 years of male leadership at the Grammys (this weekend),” Dugan told The Post. Well: “I don’t think I’ll ever work again. Every time people google me, whatever happens, it will show up. I feel like I’m in the” Twilight Zone “.”

With additional reporting from Merle Ginsberg and Michael Kaplan