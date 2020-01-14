Recordings of Elton John, Public Enemy, Joni Mitchell, Police and Allman Brothers Band are among the 26 titles added to the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.

New inductees include John’s classic “Tiny Dancer” from 1972, Mitchell’s album from 1969 Clouds, The Public Enemy album from 1988 It takes a nation of millions to hold us back, The Police’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take” and the 1972 record by Allman Brothers, Eat a peach.

Each year, the Grammy Hall of Fame unveils a selected mix of singles and albums that are at least 25 years old and “have qualitative or historical significance”. Since its inception 47 years ago, the Hall has accumulated 1,114 records, which are on display at the Grammy Museum.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class covers a diverse mix of genres and includes selections that date back to the 1920s. Among the earliest recordings are the song “Carolina Shout” by jazz pioneer James P. Johnson in 1921, the protest song by folk artist Blind Alfred Reed from 1929 “How can a poor man endure such moments and live ? ”And the recording of the 1931 Delta James Skip blues“ Devil ”Got My Woman. “

It takes a nation of Millions, released in 1988, is the most contemporary addition, while other more recent selections include the 2004 Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and Willie Nelson and the 1982 version of “Pancho and Lefty By Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.

Other selections include “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, “Walkin ‘After Midnight” by Patsy Cline, Dick Dale and “Miserlou” by Del-Tones, Devo’s Q: Are we not men? A: We are Devo!, “I am a Man” by Bo Diddley, Peter Frampton Frampton comes alive! and Nancy Sinatra “These boots are made for Walkin”.

“We are very honored to welcome these timeless masterpieces to our growing catalog of iconic recordings that serve as beacons of musical excellence and diverse expression that will forever influence and inspire generations of creators,” said Deborah Dugan, CEO of the Recording Academy, CEO of the Recording Academy. .