NEW YORK – The Recording Academy has placed Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO for just six months, on administrative leave following an alleged misconduct by a senior leader at the organization.

The move announced late Thursday comes 10 days before the 2020 Grammy Awards are held in Los Angeles.

“In view of the concerns expressed to the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan with immediate placed administrative leave, “the academy said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The council also retained two independent external investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations.”

Dugan, the former CEO of Bono’s organization (RED), became the first woman to be appointed to lead the academy.

Recording Academy Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr., the music producer who has collaborated with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and more, will serve as the academy’s interim president and CEO.

“The board has deemed this action necessary to restore confidence in membership to the Recording Academy, to restore the morale of the Recording Academy employee and to enable the Recording Academy to focus on its mission to serve all music makers “, the statement continued. “The Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy is committed to promoting a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, music industry and society.”

Dugan succeeded Neil Portnow, who led the Grammy’s since 2002. Prior to joining (RED), the AIDS organization launched in 2006, he was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice president of EMI / Capitol Records. She started her career as a lawyer on Wall Street.

Dugan did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment from The Associated Press.

Before Dugan, music director Christine Farnon held the top position at the academy for years, although she never had the title of president and CEO. She held several positions at the Grammy during her tenure and retired in 1992 as vice president. Michael Greene became the first official president and CEO of the academy in 1988 and led the organization until 2002 when Portnow took over.

This year’s Grammy is scheduled for performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Run-DMC, Rosalía, H.E.R. and Lizzo, who is the highest nominated with eight.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press