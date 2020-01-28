Grammy Awards 2020: Red Carpet Hits & Misses ranked

The 2020 Grammy Awards brought together the most talented stars in the music industry for an evening full of appreciation and achievement. The Grammy has always been one of the most experimental red carpets of the year and 2020 was no exception. From Ariana Grande to Billie Eilish, follow along as we complete the red carpet fashion hits and misses of the 2020 Grammy Awards:

27. Hit: Cardi B

Cardi B seemed to have two different outfits for the Grammy this year, but our favorite of the two was this silver embellished look. The dress was stylish and yet glamorous with the glitter piping and dramatic cape. We also love the fact that she combined this look with a purple smoky eye that was unexpected but complemented the dress surprisingly well.

26. Madam: Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker went the experimental route this year with her 2020 Grammy outfit. The star chose a black matching set with a collar with strips. She combined the set with a blouse with a bow and a bold gem belt that frankly did not coincide so well.

25. Hit: Camila Cabello

This year Camila Cabello chose the bold black tulle dress on the 2020 Grammy. We love the combination of black sparkling mini dress combined with a full tulle skirt that made a statement without being over the top.

24. Madam: FKA Twigs

This year FKA Twigs wore an interesting black and pink ensemble for the 2020 Grammy. We must admit that we didn’t find this look flattering with the voluminous skirt, the pure embroidery on the sleeves and neckline and the oversized sleeve details.

23. Hit: Ella Mai

Ella Mai is astonished in this fresh red dress on the Grammy 2020. We love the unique round neckline and the bold layers of fabric on the hip that have added a bit of drama to the elegant dress.

22. Madam: Little Big Town

Little Big Town missed this year with their fashion at the 2020 Grammy this year. It is important for groups to coordinate their ensembles to create a winning moment for the red carpet, but Little Big Town has not done this. We wish they all would have stayed in the same color scheme, so it wasn’t as overwhelming as they posed together on the red carpet.

21. Hit: Danielle Jonas

The wife of Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, looked angelic to the 2020 Grammy with this silver sparkling dress. We love the flattering shape of this dress and all the glittering piping that has added something completely different to the other looks on the red carpet.

20. Madam: Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper opted for a black two-piece set on the 2020 Grammy that was just a bit boring. We would have liked to see her experiment more with her fashion, because the Grammy is definitely the award show to do this. We weren’t the biggest fans of her hairdo either, who felt a bit too bedside for a red carpet.

19. Hit: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum blinded the 2020 Grammies where she got off in this champagne-colored decorated dress. We love the shape of this dress and the intricate beads that really made it a creation that we couldn’t keep our eyes off.

18. Miss: Rosalia

Rosalia missed this year with her red leather look for the Grammy Awards. The dress did not seem to fit her well and was shrunk and wrinkled in all the wrong places. We must also admit that leather and frills are not the most flattering combination, especially for a prize-giving ceremony.

17. Hit: Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani chose a beaded minidress that we thought looked perfect on the 2020 Grammy. The poofed-out skirt and beaded trim were different from any other look on the red carpet and the knee-high boots added a nice extra detail.

16. Mrs: Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio is a total bomb, but unfortunately we did not like her look for the Grammy this year. The black half of the dress seemed to drape in a non-flattering way and lacked any shape.

15. Hit: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has channeled the 90s with this slender white slip-style skirt that she wore to the 2020 Grammy. The look was chic, elegant and nostalgic, especially with the twisted haircut that was a huge trend in the 90s.

14. Madam: Billie Eilish

Although Billie Eilish swept the Grammy last night when it came to awards, we can’t say the same about her fashion. At this point we can certainly expect that Eilish will not end up in an elegant dress of any kind, which is just her style, but at least we want her to have shown her face instead of covering it with a mask and sunglasses.

13. Hit: JoJo

JoJo was astonishingly looking forward to the 2020 Grammy in this shimmering charcoal-colored dress. It was pretty simple compared to some of the other dresses of the evening, so it was a nice relief with its clean elegance.

12. Madam: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen made a statement at the Grammy 2020 in this orange sculptural dress, but we don’t know for sure if we were the biggest fans. Although we love this shade of muted orange against the warm skin tone of Teigen, the bold sleeves seemed a bit exaggerated for the Grammys and perhaps they felt more suited to the experimental Met Gala.

11. Hit: Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil this year wore a bold cobalt blue look for the Grammy with a pure detail on the skirt and unique panel decoration. This look was the perfect balance between experimental and elegant.

10. Madam: Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha went the tuxedo route with her look for the 2020 Grammy that was layered with a pure beaded turtleneck and cuffs on the sleeve. Although we think that this blazer set looks very refined, we wish she had skipped the bead layers that diminished the elegance of the look.

9. Hit: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato made a gripping performance on the Grammy 2020, where she debuted her new song “Anyone.” For the occasion, the star wore a glamorous white skirt with a full skirt with a deep neckline and long sleeves that looked beautiful.

8. Mrs: H.E.R

H.E.R wore an abstract dress for the 2020 Grammy who had all eyes on her, but we are not sure if that was for the right reasons. The dress had dramatic animal prints everywhere and was held at the waist by a thick golden belt. There was just too much of the look at the same time.

7. Hit: Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers blinded in this vintage Chanel number that she wore on the 2020 Grammy. We love the stars of gold foil that felt perfect for the Grammy’s, but the classic shape of this dress made it timeless and chic.

6. Madam: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is typically one of the best-dressed stars at any award ceremony, which is why we were somewhat disappointed with her look for the 2020 Grammy. The combination of the super low neckline and the dramatic fringe did not create a flattering combination.

5. Hit: Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys was such a balanced host on the Grammy 2020 and her ensemble did not disappoint at all. We love this silver dress with one shoulder that she wore and that was the perfect combination of glitter and class.

4. Mrs. Sophie Turner

Actress Sophie Turner accompanied Joe Jonas on the Grammy 2020, but we must admit that we were not the biggest fans of her outfit. The corrugated miniskirt and the sequined body felt like an odd combination that did not coincide.

3. Hit: Lizzo

Lizzo has channeled old Hollywood glamor with her look for this year’s 2020 Grammies! We love the glittering piping on her dress and the fur wrap made this look so luxurious and fantastic.

2. Miss: Shania Twain

Shania Twain opted for a black tulle look for the 2020 Grammy that we admitted we weren’t the biggest fans of. The look had a ruffled neckline, dot pattern and floating tulle that all felt a bit like when they were linked together.

1. Hit: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande stole the show with her smoky gray Cinderella-inspired look at this year’s 2020 Grammy. Although this look is of course quite daring, it worked for the Grammy’s because it is more of an experimental red carpet. The smoky blue hues looked beautiful on her complexion and the whole look felt glamorous and dramatic.

