Grammy 2020: Why wasn’t Taylor Swift present?

Taylor Swift does not appear on the Grammy Sunday.

What happened: Swift – who is nominated for number of the year “Lover” – was not present at the 2020 Grammy a few weeks ago, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly.

Not surprisingly: Swift was not present at the Grammy in 2017, 2018 or 2019, according to USA Today. She last appeared in 2016 for her ‘1989’ single ‘Out of the Woods’.

Sundance: According to the Deseret News, Taylor Swift started Thursday evening after the premiere at the Sundance Film Festival about the premiere of her new documentary ‘Miss Americana’.