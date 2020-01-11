Graham hoped to be pretty with The Drake in pink

Loading...

It was a big moment in the city when every ambitious turf team could go under, but the connections of the promising gelding The Drake trust that this memory will be quickly erased in today’s feature film Pink Silks Cup on Sunday in Coffs Harbor.

Jenny Graham has returned to the drawing board with The Drake.Credit:AAP

The lightweight five-year-old, who was trained by Jenny Graham in Port Macquarie, resumed his dazzling career shortly before Christmas in Taree on a benchmark 66 over a distance of 1000 m before venturing onto Eagle Farm and taking a shot at it Class 6 Metropolitan Company dropped field home after the start was messed up.

The Drake was quickly sent back to the tests, where he jumped clean and crossed the line in second place, with a lot up his sleeve. With a good draw and a weight of 54.5 kg of luxury, the son of Smart Missile is the horse that can be beaten in the coffs over 1205 m.

Six-year-old gelding Northern Knight, who is at the top of the local championship and one of the most fascinating runners in the cup, has made good progress after carrying heavy weights in two runs for leading local rider Brett Bellamy after a break of almost two years.