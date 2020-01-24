Graham Foster revelation stunns Emmerdale fans while Rhona's rapist Pierce is revealed as his killer

EMMERDALE fans are in shock after Rhona’s rapist Pierce Harris was revealed as the murderer of Graham Foster.

The sinister character, played by actor Jonathan Wrather in the ITV soap opera, made a bomb back last night after beating Graham over the head.

Pierce returned tonight when he was revealed as the murderer of Graham

Wearing a black hoody, evil Pierce stepped behind Graham into the forest and slapped him and killed him.

Vile Pierce was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 after they had subjected Rhona to a violent and horrific rape on their wedding day.

He later convinced his mother to stalk Rhona in an attempt to prevent punishment for his crime.

Rhona has fought bravely back from the edge and recovered from what Pierce did to her, but fans are shocked that he has returned.

One wrote: “OMG .. power !!!! Some of us said this at work, but … they made sure we knew he was outside !!! Wow … just wow well done and sad to To see Graham go ….. “

Graham was brutally murdered by the vicious rapist in horrific scenes

@emmerdale OMG HAS NEVER SEEN THAT IS COMING !!! Rhona’s ex Pierce Harris. Now what I call a twist

– Elizabeth McGowan (@ElizabeMcGowan) January 23, 2020

A second said: “@emmerdale I saw that NOT coming !! #pearce.”

Another added: “IT’S PIERCE! Brilliant!”

A fourth wrote: “OMG What A Twist. Congratulations Emmerdale. Never seeing them coming #BestSoapEver #BestStoryline.”

Earlier this month, Rhona received a call from victim support to inform her that Pierce would soon release half of his sentence.

There also seem to have been other indications about Pierce’s return.

Pierce Harris rapes Rhona Goskirk after their marriage at Emmerdale

Last week Rhona heard banging in her house and hurried to look at it, only to discover that it was Vanessa at the vet attached to the cottage.

There was also the disappearance of the passport of Rhona’s son Leo for which she blamed ex Marlon Dingle.

All have pointed to Pierce’s return, but viewers will have to wait until tonight’s episode to see Graham’s murder from his perspective.

Emmerdale broadcasts weeknight on ITV

.