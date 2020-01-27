Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Everyone loves the first day of CFL Free Agency.

Rumors buzz around, teams spend a lot of money, and All-Star players change rosters. The day is particularly exciting for fans as they learn about articles and tweets to find the latest additions from across the league.

On the first day of the free agency in February 2019, 29 players teamed up with new teams. Some supplements worked great while others were unsuccessful.

Below I rated all 29 new signings last year with the players broken down by team. We start on the west coast.

B.C. lions

OL Sukh Chungh (N) – D

The West Division 2018 all-star competed for the Lions in just eight games after signing an exorbitant contract. Chungh was supposed to help secure the line of attack from Mike Reilly, but the unit fought regardless of whether he dressed or not.

REC Lemar Durant (N) – A

The Vancouver native was 972 meters at every turn when he suffered a foot injury in October. Durant was rewarded for his strong game with a lucrative two-year contract extension, which he signed before the end of the 2019 season.

DB Chris Edwards (A) – B +

The former Eskimo started all 18 games for B.C. The strong-side linebacker records 50 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles. He has since been released by the team to pursue an NFL opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers.

DB Aaron Grymes (A) – B

The former CFL allstar played well in 16 games and scored 54 tackles and a sack on the boundary halfback. The outstanding free agent suffered an ACL tear in October that jeopardized its availability for the start of the regular 2020 season.

QB Mike Reilly (A) – B-

Reilly started 16 games on his return to the West coat, but was not similar to the multi-year M.O.P. He was a candidate in Edmonton. Poor protection and a young reception team made it impossible for the 34-year-old to live up to the hype of his free agent contract, the largest in the league.

DB Josh Woodman (N) – D

The earlier round five choice went with the Lions in nine games as a substitute defender and tackled a special team.

Calgary Stampeders

None.

Edmonton Eskimos



REC Ricky Collins Jr. (A) – A

After signing a relatively modest three-year contract, the veteran set up an impressive 1,103 items and three touchdowns. The Eskimos had an excellent return on Collins Jr., who posted a number of new career highs in 2019.

REC DaVaris Daniels (A) – B

The former Stampeder started in only 13 games due to injury, but achieved a good performance with an average of 56.8 meters per competition. The 27-year-old is a pending free agent and could attack again with a new team next month.

LB Larry Dean (A) – B +

The former most outstanding defensive player in the East Division scored 86 tackles and three sacks in 17 starts. Dean served as a strong defense leader and replaced longstanding Eskimo J.C. Sherritt, who retired in January 2019.

REC Greg Ellingson (A) – A

Ellingson’s chemistry with Trevor Harris – more about him right away – was not interrupted as he moved west and connected for 1,170 meters and five touchdowns. The 31-year-old will be under contract until 2020, which should enable him and his quarterback to have another strong season in Edmonton.

QB Trevor Harris (A) – B +

After a limb injury, Harris slowed to 6,000 yards in the second half of the season. The pivot had a monster performance in the East Semi-Final, but completed 36 of 39 attempts for 421 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

DB Anthony Orange (A) – C-

The all-star of the CFL 2018 started due to injury in only eight games with 26 duels and one interception. The Edmonton secondary school student didn’t miss a beat without Orange, and Josh Johnson and Tyquwan Glass shared duties at the boundary cornerback.

OL SirVincent Rogers (A) – F

This signing was an innocent flop by Rogers or the Eskimos. The three-time Allstar of the East Division, who had a triceps rupture in May, missed the entire season. Tommie Draheim and Kyle Saxelid took over the tasks in the duel.

LB Jovan Santos-Knox (A) – D

The former Blue Bomber started with 13 tackles and a sack in just four games due to a foot injury. Vontae Diggs did well in his absence and secured the position of the weak linebacker.

SAM Don Unamba (A) – B-

Unamba was limited to 12 games due to injury in 2019, but still managed 43 tackles, six sacks, two forced fiddles, and one interception. The 30-year-old is a pending free agent who may launch Brian Walker after the announcement of a three-year extension.

Saskatchewan Roughriders



LB Dyshawn Davis (A) – C

The former Lion dressed for all 18 regular season games in Regina, but only produced 16 duels. Davis’ role was reduced after Solomon Elimimian returned from an injury and took a star role with the linebacker.

DL Micah Johnson (A) – C

Johnson’s numbers fell in 2019, with just 26 duels and four sacks. Although he’s still an effective player, he didn’t look like the dominant force he had at Calgary in 2018.

RB William Powell (A) – B +

Powell ran for 12 touchdowns in 2019 that lead for the league. The 31-year-old also dropped 1,389 meters from the abyss with a solid average of 5.1 meters per carryover, which relieved the pressure on a young Cody Fajardo.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

DL Willie Jefferson (A) – A +

Jefferson set up 12 sacks of career height along with six forced fumbles and one interception. This commitment was named the most outstanding defensive player in the league a few days before an outstanding performance in the Gray Cup and was a home game.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

DB Tunde Adeleke (N) – A

The Carleton product recorded 52 tackles and two interceptions in 18 games in 2019, 16 of which were started for safety reasons. Adeleke recently signed a two-year deal with Hamilton, which means this match will continue through 2020 and beyond.

REC Brian Jones (N) – F

Jones was released in June, although he eventually returned to the Ticats in August. He ended the season without a catch in nine games.

Toronto Argonauts

DB Kevin Fogg (A) – C-

The Liberty product started seven games in the field-side halfback for an ailing Argonaut who missed eleven games due to injury. Fogg made 24 duels, an interception and a forced fumbling in his seven appearances.

RB Chris Rainey (A) – C +

Rainey had a 79-yard punt-return touchdown against BC in week 4, but was otherwise relatively quiet in the second leg. Toronto used the veteran more frequently on the offensive later in the season and ended the year 354 meters away.

RB Mercer Timmis (N) – F

Timmis started the season on the list of six-game injuries before announcing his retirement at 25. The Calgary product was never attracted to the Argonauts.

Ottawa Redblacks

None.

Montreal Alouettes

DB Patrick Levels (A) – A

Levels established itself as a strong linebacker of the elite in 2019 and recorded 86 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 18 starts. The pending free agent is a player whose loss Alouettes can hardly afford.

LB Bo Lokombo (N) – B +

The linebacker started ten games safe at the end of the season after an injury to Taylor Loffler, which allowed Montreal to maintain his relationship. The heavy hitter made 51 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2019.

FB Christophe Normand (N) – C

The Laval product remained largely unused on the offensive, but made a constant contribution in special teams with 11 duels.

REC DeVier Posey (A) – A-

The veteran provided Montreal with a much-needed threat and had 780 reception points with only 50 receptions. Injuries limited Posey to only 12 games, but he should be over 1,000 meters in 2020 if he stays healthy.

OL Spencer Wilson (N) – D

The versatile blocker started in just seven games after signing a lucrative contract – six on the right wing and one on the right duel. Since then he has been released by the Alouettes.