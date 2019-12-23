Grades reflect a recovery game in all areas – The Reporter

Loading...

CARSON – How the Raiders qualified on Sunday in a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Center Sports Park;

STEP OFFENSE: A-minus

Even if you think the Raiders' offense is ultra safe and conservative, spending 26 of 30 for 291 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions is a really good thing. That was Derek Carr's day against the Chargers, with a 56-yard scoring pass for Hunter Renfow in the opening possession and short chain throws, since the Raiders were 7 of 14 on the third chance. Renfrow had seven catches for 107 yards. Tyrone Williams for 82. Darren Waller 4 for 37 and Jalen Richard 4 for 18, including a 10-yard swing in the fourth and 2. Carr was fired three times in the first half.

Tyrell Williams caught four passes for 82 yards on Sunday against his former team.

EXECUTE OFFENSE B-less

The yard and the yards per carry were nothing to get carried away: 29 carries for 99 yards and an average of 3.4. But DeAndre Washington had his best game as Raider with 23 carries for 85 yards, including some great runs in the second half. Washington's final race was 13 yards in third and 10 when everyone knew he was running and he got it anyway. The Raiders had seven first quick attempts.

DeAndre Washington ran 23 times for 85 yards in the absence of runner Josh Jacobs.

DEFENSE EXECUTED: A

Melvin Gordon, who got the Raiders for more than 100 yards in his previous meeting, led nine times for 15 yards, although he scored two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler had four carries for 11 yards and marveled after how the Raiders beat the Chargers at the point of attack. Keenan Allen tried a setback and Josh Mauro swallowed it for a 5-yard loss. Clelin Ferrell, whose career defense in the last five games has been very good, had a defeat. Maxx Crosby did the same. The Chargers had 16 carries for 19 yards.

The presence of Johnathan Hankins (90) and Maxx Crosby (98) had an impact on both the race and the pass.

STEP DEFENSE: B

When Philip Rivers was rolling, he looked as good as ever, completing 27 of 39 passes for 279 yards. He didn't throw an interception, but Rivers didn't throw a touchdown pass either. The Raiders kept him out of the end zone and forced the Chargers to settle for a late field goal with a 24-14 lead. There were many pulls and stretches in which the Raiders defenders were about to lose three players in the seocndary due to injuries.

Raiders rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell dismisses Philip Rivers in the second half against the Chargers.

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: B-plus

Tromayne Pope returned the initial 34-yard serve, but after that it wasn't much in the Chargers' returns. Hunter Renfrow had three returns for 33 yards when he was pressed to service after Richard injured his ankle. A.J. Cole put three punts within 20 and had a length of 74, 51.8 net and 43.6 gross. Daniel Carlson converted a 48-yard field goal to give the Raiders a two-point lead in the fourth quarter. Keisean Nixon stood out in kick coverage. Darren Waller came up with a late side kick from the Chargers.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden's team played their best game in more than a month by beating the Chargers.

TRAINING: A

Difficult to dispute, the Raiders played this fair with the personnel they had on hand, the offensive designed to own the ball and prevent Chargers receivers from attacking an exhausted secondary. And those conservative runs that Gruden called Washington paid off with some first key attempts late. Defensively, it was as solid as the Raiders have played all season given the injured players. A solid attack plan and a lot of enthusiasm, more than you would expect from a team in a losing streak of four games.

