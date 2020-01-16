Below are mild spoilers for Grace & Frankie Season 6.



When Netflix announced that fictional entrepreneurs from Grace & Frankie were bringing their latest product to ABC’s Shark Tank, I was thrilled.

The ingenious co-inventors of the arthritis-friendly vibrator Vybrant and the one from the farm to the vagina biological Yam Lube, Grace Hansen and Frankie Bergstein (played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) are a perfect match for the business reality show. They have history, style, chemistry, and no production prospects – that’s what Shark Tank Stars are made of.

Would Barbara Corcoran make an angel offer? Would Lori Greiner and Mr. Wonderful beat the numbers? Would Mark Cuban make a completely irrelevant sports metaphor?

It’s the best crossover event Netflix has ever tried and a win for everyone involved.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped all 13 episodes of the sixth season of Grace & Frankie, and my questions were answered in a splendid 27-minute episode with the apt name “The Tank”. It’s the best crossover event Netflix has ever tried and a win for everyone involved.

Grace and Frankie searched for a $ 200,000 investment for 10% equity and entered the Shark Tank to advertise their latest invention, Rise Up, a “sleek and sexy” hydraulic toilet that can lift the user from their seat. The prototype was inspired by Grace’s central emotional arc of the season.

After moving to her new husband Nick (Peter Gallagher), Grace endeavored to reconcile her 80-year-old needs with her status as a billionaire’s new wife. In episode 2, “The Rescue,” she grabbed her knee while she was in the can, and not to tell her husband, Grace called Frankie to literally save her ass.

10 episodes of secrecy and gadgets later (including the toilet that briefly got involved in a SoCal robbery mechanism?) Were Grace, Frankie and The Rise Up on Shark Tank.

Shark Tank gets the best out of Grace & Frankie …

My ankles turned white while the Reality series catchy theme was played. Grace and Frankie stormed through the doors of the sound stage, putting the merchandising fate of Rise Up in the hands of these ruthless critics – who care less about bottom lines than bottom lines. My favorite comfort series collided with the ugly world of dream shame in prime time. I loved it and lost everything at once.

In the past 5 years, Grace and Frankie have become some of the most popular and reliable streaming characters. We have seen this dynamic duo take on many of the real challenges associated with aging, from medical fears and lost love to the terrible nature of change. In season six, this issue swirled through the cast when Sol was grappling with a major operation, Robert took on an additional job as a Lyft driver, and some of the series’ most popular couples described it as finished.

… and Grace & Frankie get the best out of Shark Tank.

Since I already loved these two salespeople who had jumped in at ABC’s Sharks, I was very scared. What if my girls got hurt? What if they never recovered? What if this was the only stunt they just couldn’t do?

In order not to spoil the season finale, I will not tell you how they are doing. But I’ll say: Shark Tank gets the best out of Grace & Frankie, and (much to my surprise) Grace & Frankie gets the best out of Shark Tank.

The cutthroat attitude only made Grace and Frankie more lovable – so Fonda was able to direct her impressive character through a few uncomfortable emotional steps and imitate Tomlin’s hell of not getting stuck on the dresser. As actors, they overwhelm the opportunity to spread their wings (fins?) And take over the tank.

As for all-star investors, the episode takes a bit of the bite out of their typical intimidating roles. The sharks clearly rattle when they are not in front of the camera.

It’s a cute look at a bunch of suspected tough guys who are very far from their element.

Dallas Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban seems particularly stressed out by the whole thing, and that’s understandable considering that he takes on more lines and actions than any of his co-stars. (Whenever he has to react negatively to Fonda, this is clearly a struggle.) The guest shark Rohan Oza, who has only been seen on Shark Tank since season 9, is certainly the most comfortable, although Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary for one Tie close second. Lori Greiner – charming as always.

It’s a cute look at a bunch of suspected tough guys who are very far from their element. It should also be said that seeing a network show that works comfortably with a streaming site is a good thing. Two worlds merge, which are often separated from each other by program plans, financial barriers and industry competition.

Suffice it to say that Grace & Frankie Season 6 captures what could have been a great piece and further consolidates its role as one of the most consistent and excellent series on Netflix. With just one season remaining in the Hansen-and-Bergstein adventure, the creators “Swim with Sharks” from Grace and Frankie’s to-do list seem to be able to be deleted.

Grace & Frankie Season 6 is now on Netflix.