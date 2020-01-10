Grab space heaters and electric blankets for sale

Loading...

The time has come again: the time of year when you have to turn on the stove or cuddle your overheated laptop to warm up, because it is simply not worth turning on the heating throughout the house.

The average electricity bill in U.S. households is just over $ 111 a month. This is likely to come to a head in the winter months – not just because of the heat, but because many of us spend more time at home while it’s cold. In addition to rent, food and gas, or a subway pass, many people give up a comfortable temperature at home.

Instead of letting the heat run for hours to make sure you get home to a delicious house or sleep without shivering, we’ve brought some cozy little things for sale that could go beyond starting the thermostat: personal heaters (including one Dyson), electric blankets and heated mattress pads at Amazon and Walmart.

If you’ve watched Dyson’s MoMA-worthy fans but couldn’t justify the price, this is your chance: the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus AM09 heater fan costs $ 156.50 on Amazon and is still available on the Dyson website full price available. It uses patented Air Multiplier technology to project focused warm or cold air into the room, minus the fins or overheating openings that normally make these devices dangerous for children. Smart temperature is also used to monitor the room and maintain the selected temperature to avoid wasting energy.

Regularly $ 449.99, you can save $ 156.60 and get it on Amazon for $ 293.39. It’s only in stock later in January, but this is your chance to cut the price.

There’s no reason not to have a small space heater on hand in winter – especially for less than $ 9. This mini ceramic radio resembles a retro radio and is perfect for personal heating on or under a desk, next to a bed or in a cabin (of course, after approval by the building). Reviews mention that it’s definitely as small as it looks, but strong enough for small spaces.

Usually $ 14.99, you can save $ 6.55 and buy it for $ 8.44.

Sliding into a cool, airy bed is refreshing in summer – delicious in winter. If you need more concentrated heat than a radiator can provide, this Sunbeam electric fleece blanket creates a cozy nest with 10 heat settings. It is also available in seven colors that match the rest of your room’s color scheme.

Usually $ 3 $ 74.99, you can save up to $ 14.61 for sizes from twin to queen.

Forget about inviting a hinge date so you don’t tremble – this heated mattress pad from Sunbeam ensures even warmth from neck to toe. If you have a partner to sleep with, there are two controls that allow each person to set the desired temperature (since someone always thinks it’s “hot in here”). It turns itself off after 10 hours and can even go into the washing machine.

With regular prices of $ 49.99 to $ 71.14, you can save up to $ 23.61 for sizes Twin to King.

