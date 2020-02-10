Grab Anker’s excellent hi-res audio headphones for this week for just $ 28 [Exclusive]

Best technical deals Best technical deals The best technical deals from the internet, which are updated daily.

Anchor Soundcore Life Q10 | $ 28 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code on page and use the promotion code KINJALIFE

If you are looking for a great budget Bluetooth headset, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 is now only $ 28. Usually selling for around $ 40, these are the best discounts we’ve seen on these specific looks, just cut the coupon code on page and use the promotion code KINJALIFE at checkout.

Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says it guarantees “exceptional audio quality, assigned only to audio devices capable of providing the most accurate to produce a representation of what the artist intended. ”

If you are still using the headset that came with your phone, it is enough to say that this is a major upgrade.

You can listen to music for up to 60 hours before you have to charge or switch to a wired connection. If you find a way to drain the battery, you can listen for up to five hours after five minutes of charging.

