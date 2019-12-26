GPS is going places

Loading...

You may think that you are an expert in navigating through city traffic, with the smartphone next to you. You can even walk with a GPS device to find your way through the countryside. But you will probably still be surprised at all the things GPS can do, the global positioning system that underlies all modern navigation.

GPS consists of a constellation of satellites that send signals to the Earth's surface. A basic GPS receiver, like that of your smartphone, determines where you are, within approximately 1 to 10 meters, by measuring the arrival time of signals from four or more satellites. With smarter (and more expensive) GPS receivers, scientists can determine their locations up to centimeters or even millimeters. Using that detailed information, along with new ways to analyze the signals, researchers are discovering that GPS can tell them much more about the planet than they originally thought it could.

Over the past decade, faster and more accurate GPS devices have allowed scientists to illuminate how the ground moves during major earthquakes. GPS has led to better alert systems for natural disasters such as flash floods and volcanic eruptions. And researchers have even MacGyvered some GPS receivers to act as snow sensors, tide indicators and other unexpected tools to measure the Earth.

