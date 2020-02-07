Gown, mask, face shield, gloves: Coronavirus preparation at a Boston hospital

At Tufts Medical Center in the Chinatown district of Boston, ten employees receive a short lesson about personal protective equipment – that is personal protective equipment – against the new corona virus.

Trainer Janice McLaughlin first has her students get dressed, warning them to make sure the gowns are on.

“If we are safe, then the patient is safe, and the next patient is safe, because we protect ourselves well,” she tells hospital workers around a long table.

She then explains how to put on a face mask, noting that it is the same type of protection against germs in the air used for tuberculosis or measles. What is unusual comes next: face shields, transparent plastic rectangles that cover the entire face.

“We often forget that our eyes are also mucous membranes and that we must protect our eyes,” she says. “And every time we have someone who takes droplets in the air, spreads through a respiratory tract – we really don’t want anyone coughing on our face.”

An instruction card used during protective equipment training at the Tufts Medical Center. (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

Gloves complete the ensemble. In recent days, McLaughlin and others have trained or provided training to more than a thousand Tufts Medical Center staff on how to “donate” and “dismiss” personal protection against the corona virus, the hospital says – part of the extensive case preparation that the virus is spreading here.

So far, only one case has been confirmed in the state: a UMass student from Boston, just back from China, who is recovering well at home. But hospitals train staff in case there are more.

Fortunately, at Tufts Medical Center there has been little reason to fully apply the training because no patient has met the federal criteria to qualify as a “Patient Under Investigation” or PUI.

Dr. Shira Doron, the hospital epidemiologist, says that many people have been evaluated with concern. “Some were not sick at all,” she says. “Some had respiratory symptoms. Some had other symptoms. We didn’t actually consider anyone a PUI.”

The hospital actively examines all patients, she says, and asks about recent journeys and symptoms. If someone has coronavirus symptoms, such as fever and shortness of breath, and has recently been to China, “we first ask that the patient be masked and placed in a private room with the door closed.”

A fully protective ensemble against corona virus at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. (Photo: Robin Lubbock, WBUR)

The personal protective equipment is inserted and the patient is evaluated a little more, including for other possible explanations of their symptoms. If a diagnostic test for coronavirus was needed, the sample should be sent to the CDC, says Doron – for the time being.

“But by next week, and certainly the following week, we hope that testing will happen here in the state,” she says.

The CDC says it has now begun sending test kits to state labs.

The virus is new, says Doron, but the equipment to deal with it is not.

“We don’t use Ebola suits to take care of the corona virus,” she says. “It’s not as contagious as Ebola. It’s not as contagious as measles. It’s about as contagious as the flu.”

Yet handling potential cases is demanding, says Dr. Paul Biddinger, head of emergency preparedness in the Mass. General Hospital.

“Patients sometimes have to stay isolated, sometimes days, at home or in a hospital, depending on how ill they are, followed by medical and public health personnel until we have a definitive negative test,” he says. “That’s what happens hundreds of times throughout the country, unfortunately at the moment.”

Bidder would not comment on how many patients Mass. General the CDC has asked to test for coronavirus. The hospital is a designated center for dealing with new outbreaks, he says, “but people should follow public health advice. They don’t need to seek medical help unless they feel sick or tell public health authorities otherwise. And they do it certainly doesn’t “it should go to a specialized hospital. “

All hospitals have special room for infectious patients, and the so-called “power surge” room for a large influx, says Patricia Noga, vice president of clinical affairs at the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.

They are all preparing for epidemics, she says – and their ability to treat outbreaks, from medical treatments to communication, has improved “because we are always working on it. We are always trying to be prepared for the next problem that occurs.”

Biddinger says that hospitals are extra busy these days – with flu, not with coronavirus.

“There is currently no long-term transmission in coronavirus in Massachusetts, in New England, in the United States,” he says. “And so the risk of people being exposed in their daily lives is always small.”

At Tufts Medical Center, trainer Janice McLaughlin tells her students that the alarm about the corona virus seems to have subsided.

“Things slow down a bit, and there’s less hype around it,” she says.

But the situation is fluid, she adds, and as recommendations change, staff are informed.

Janice McLaughlin demonstrates how to put a medical visor on and off during a training session on personal protective equipment at Tufts Medical Center. (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)