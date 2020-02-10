Governor urges Wyoming Legislature to tackle education financing, ‘basket of goods’ frontally

File; Then Cepeda, Oil City News

CHEYENNE – While government Mark Gordon discussed taking a look at Wyoming’s teaching mandates, known as the “Basket of Goods,” and recalibrating them during his annual State of the State speech Monday morning, he also praised the state’s education system .

He described a meeting with the acting president of the University of Wyoming, Dr. Neil Theobold and the presidents of the state community colleges about two weeks ago to discuss why these colleges are so important to the state.

He praised his administration for obtaining additional financial resources for the fiscal year 2020 to assist in the strategy, evaluation and improvement of all state education systems, from pre-school education to post-secondary education.

“We hear good things throughout the state about the progress we are making in terms of staff development,” the governor said.

He urged lawmakers to take this year’s budget session to critically reflect on education funding and to discuss what topics they considered most important for students from Wyoming who should learn. However, he did not mention the constant saga about IT standards.

“I am determined to work with you (the legislators) to find a solution,” he said. “This is something that we simply cannot afford. This train has arrived and the people of Wyoming know it. Let’s not miss it. ”

According to the state revenue forecast prepared by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CERG), the bottom line for K-12 financing has fallen by $ 7.5 million in the last fiscal year and will fall for the fiscal year 2021-22 with $ 16.2 million. The reduced value of natural gas had an impact on education financing, according to CERG.

State superintendent of public instruction Jillian Balow has also asked the Wyoming legislator to consider changes to the “basket of goods”.

Some of the educational accounts proposed for this year’s session include Senate File 0015, which deals with absenteeism and truancy; SF0016, which relates to the purchase of school districts; House Bill 0015, which deals with the building account for school capital and HB0040, which deals with calibration of school financing.

During his speech, Gordon also recognized the 2020 teacher Dane Weaver from Wyoming during his speech.

