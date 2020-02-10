Governor supports state-wide taxation to make Wyoming competitive with other states

Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming is welcomed in the Living Room at his State of the State address in 2020 on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Cheyenne. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Tourism is the second largest industry in Wyoming in terms of sales. Governor Mark Gordon said at his Monday, February 10, State of the State address that he supports changes in residence tax that would make Wyoming more competitive with other states.

“I welcome our tourism industry and support the proposal for a residence tax that would help Wyoming to compete with our neighboring countries,” Gordon said. “Tourism and open air recreation in Wyoming offer a huge opportunity to grow our economy. It is a sector that employs more people and generates substantial income from sales tax. The income mainly comes from outside our state. “

Natrona County Commissioner and Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman told the Casper City Council in August that the local residence tax yielded just under $ 1.8 million in 2018.

A bill would change the rules for residence tax in Wyoming, creating a 5% residence tax for the entire state. While local governments can still levy accommodation taxes, the maximum local rate would be reduced from 4% to 2%.

But provinces would see part of the income from the 5% tax on the entire state.

“2% of the assessment of the entire state residence of 5% would be distributed monthly to each province in proportion to the taxes collected within the province, including all municipalities in that province,” explains a tax note to the proposed bill.

The remaining 3% of the entire state tax would be distributed in the following way:

-80% of the average annual income collected during the previous 5 years would be paid into the proposed Wyoming Tourism Account each year. No money would be spent from the proposed bill before the legislator allocated it. Funds in the proposed account would be used for the operation of the Wyoming Tourism Board and the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

-All remaining income is deposited into the proposed Wyoming Tourism Reserve and Projects Account. No money would be spent from the proposed bill before the legislator allocated it.

Legislative service office

“If a local residence tax is in force from January 1, 2021, the local residence tax would continue until the next election where the residence tax would have been considered,” adds the Legislative Office. “The new 2% statewide accommodation review would take effect after the expiry of the local accommodation tax that is currently in force.”

During his speech, Gordon noted examples of the importance of tourism in the state and suggested that more could be done.

“Whether it’s skijoring at the Sundance Winter Carnival this month, skiing in the Tetons or Hogadon, ice climbing in Cody, snowmobiling in the Bighorns, a ranch vacation in Saratoga, bird watching on the Cokeville Meadows, mountain biking on Curt Gowdy or Johnny Behind the Rocks, enjoying the daddy of ‘Okay here in Cheyenne, or a rodeo almost everywhere in Wyoming, fishing in the Wedding of the Waters or on Glendo, or water skiing on the Gorge or Alcova, Wyoming has something for everyone , ‘he said.

“Think about what we can do with Hot Springs State Park. Now there is a new military museum in Dubois that will open in May. I could go on, but you get it. Wyoming is a beautiful place where you can still step on a river, climb a mountain or simply enjoy a quiet evening on the plains. “

Full details of the proposed accommodation tax bill are available online.

