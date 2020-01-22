Governor Reynolds visits the Rosecrance facility in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) A facility in Sioux City dedicated to healing addiction has received the attention of Iowa’s governor and vice governor.

Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg visited the Rosecrance facility in Jackson Recovery.

Speaking about the “state of the state” last week, Reynolds announced that recovery from addiction and treatment of mental health are both priorities for her government.

A tour of the Sioux City facility gave Reynolds and Gregg the opportunity to see firsthand what progress Iowa is making to addicts.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be there and to see first-hand the services they can provide for the citizens of Iowa. So we will go to the Department for Mother and Children. I am looking forward to it. But almost full so I’m very grateful for the services they can provide, “said Governor Kim Reynolds (R) Iowa

Rosecrance recently merged with Jackson Recovery.

The Rosecrance organization has been known to help with recovery for over 100 years.

“They are especially at Rosecrance because mental health and substance disorders are a priority in this year’s legislative session. And that’s the main focus of Rosecrance.”

said Chris McGowan, President of the Chamber of Siouxland.

Reynolds will detail further plans for the state in an interview with KTIV’s Al Joens on Thursday morning.

The live interview will be broadcast in the 6 o’clock hour of “News 4 Today”.