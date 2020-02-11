Governor Cooper leads the creation of Novel Coronavirus Task Force to continue protective efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper formulated the ongoing efforts of the state to monitor, prepare and respond to the new 2019 coronavirus with a new new Coronavirus Task Force.

The task force will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and coordinate between government agencies to protect the health and well-being of North Carolinians.

The armed forces will be chaired by Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, health director of the state of North Carolina and the Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Mike Sprayberry, director of management of North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) ), for the public security department.

Governor Cooper says: “Although the risk for North Carolinians is currently low, we are taking a proactive approach and we are prepared for possible scenarios. This task force will continue coordination between our agencies and federal partners so that we keep the public informed and keep it safe. ”

DHHS is currently working with local health departments and clinicians to evaluate potential cases and coordinate care and testing if necessary.

In close cooperation with the CDC, the department coordinates the exchange of health information, as this situation continues to develop.

North Carolina has not had confirmed cases of the virus.

Remember that the steps you need to take to prevent the spread of the flu and cold are:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) if you cough or sneeze.

Avoid exposure to others who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

If you have any questions or concerns, call 866-462-3821 for more information. Press 1 for English or to request a language interpreter. Spanish speakers must press 2. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “Chat”.

Resources are also available on the Division of Public Health website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus and on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.