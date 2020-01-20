Government urges AOC to boycott Moscow Olympics

The Prime Minister, Mr. Fraser, has written to the federal government asking for support for a boycott by independent nations if the Soviet troops remain in Afghanistan.

Mr Fraser announced the state of the government yesterday after a one-day cabinet meeting in Melbourne.

He said the government shared President Carter’s view that Moscow would become an unsuitable location for the Olympics if the Russians stayed in Afghanistan.

Unlike President Carter, however, Mr. Fraser did not set a one-month deadline for the withdrawal of Soviet troops.

“Certain things will develop within a certain time frame and the matter will obviously be investigated later,” he said.

The Australian team carries the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony. Credit: Russell McPhedran

The President of the Olympic Federation, Syd Grange, said last night that the association must put its loyalty to Australia and the government’s wishes above all else.

The Federation executive will meet this week to consider the government’s request.

A special conference of the association as a whole early next month will decide whether Australia will send a team to Moscow.

Mr. Fraser said the government would hand over the last $ 500,000 of its $ 700,000 pledge for the Olympic roll call this week because the government wanted to use the money to give Australian athletes the opportunity to perform at their best and themselves engage athletes from other countries in a peaceful competition with them.

Australian Olympic Federation Secretary General Judy Patching said last night that everything should be done to ensure that the Olympic Games progress.

Mr. Patching said he understood the government’s responsibilities, but the committee would not make a decision until the Olympic administrations in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada decided.

Mr Fraser’s announcement followed a statement by opposition leader Mr Hayden warning the government against accelerating boycott action.

Hayden said: “An effective boycott of the Moscow Olympics would undoubtedly be an important psychological weapon against the Soviet Union.”

However, the effectiveness of such measures would depend on the consent of the overwhelming majority of nations not to participate in the games.

A lone protester from his banner, 1980 in Sydney.

“It is the number of nations involved, not the strength of boycotting nations – neither political nor athletic – that matters,” he said.

Mr. Fraser also issued a “warning and plea” to the Australians when he announced the government’s decision.

invasion

“Please don’t treat the Olympics yourself as the problem,” he said.

“The problem is the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and that is important because what we want to see is not being repeated and cannot be repeated all over the world, and so the Olympic Games have proven to be events Relationship to it.

Mr. Fraser dampened speculation that his trip to the United States and Britain would result in further Australian sanctions against the Soviet Union.

“Andrew Peacock doesn’t travel to Southeast Asia, India and Pakistan, and I don’t travel to the US and the UK with great design or a plan,” he said.

“We will share ideas by helping to build consensus among those who want to support the independence of states.”

The government has supported the transfer of the games to another website or websites or the cancellation for this year.

A flock of pigeons is released after Sergei Belov lit the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony. Credit: Russell McPhedran

Australia would also support the games that take place permanently in Greece if Olympic committees around the world supported the proposal. It would support the relocation in Greece with an “appropriate financial contribution”.

Mr. Grange was “very disappointed” that a boycott had to be considered.

“If the major sports countries also agree to boycott, it must certainly raise doubts about the future of the Olympic Games as we know them,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Carter’s campaign to boycott the Olympic Games has received mixed international reception.

Despite more than 100 personal messages from the President to the heads of government, the US State Department has received only about 50 replies.

Positive reactions came from around a dozen Middle Eastern countries, while Europeans should protect themselves.

Despite strong pressure from the Fraser government and many sports administrators and commentators, the AOC decided in a separate vote to take part in the games. However, some sports associations and athletes were forced to boycott the games on their own initiative.

In protest against the invasion of Afghanistan, the Australian team did not march behind their flag at the opening ceremony but opted for the Olympic flag.

