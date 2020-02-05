Government Tony Evers signs bill for fire fighting foam restrictions

MADISON – Democratic government Tony Evers signed a bill on Wednesday, drafted by the Republicans, which imposes new restrictions on fire fighting foam to curb pollution from PFAS chemicals.

The bill prohibits the use of foam that contains intentionally added PFAS, except in emergency situations. Firefighters will have to train with foam or other substances that do not contain the chemicals.

Foam containing PFAS can be used in testing as long as the facility has implemented state-approved containment and disposal measures to prevent them from ending up in the environment.

Violators will be faced with forfeits of up to $ 5,000 per incident.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that are used in a wide range of products, including fire-fighting foam, non-stick pans, fast-food packaging and stain-resistant sprays. Research suggests that this can cause a number of health problems, including high blood pressure in pregnant women and cancer.

Tyco Fire Products discovered in 2013 that soil and well contamination contained PFAS on its Marinette fire training property. Four years later, the company acknowledged that the chemicals had spread outside the facility.

PFAS has also been detected in Madison wells. A 2017 assessment indicated heavy concentrations in soil and groundwater in the Truax Field of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. The Department of Natural Resources says the chemicals are associated with fire-fighting foam.

