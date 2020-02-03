Government plans to redevelop historic areas opposite Parliament Hill

The Wellington Street strip opposite Parliament Hill was once known as ‘Bankers Row’. The government has asked architects to submit proposals for the redevelopment of historically important real estate.

The most prestigious real estate in Canada is under development and the federal government is asking architects from all over the world to brainstorm ideas for the country that is simply known as “Block 2.”

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has launched an Architectural Design Competition for the site that it hopes will transform the current hodgepodge of buildings into an efficient and innovative complex that meets the needs of both a modern Parliament and the public. “

Block 2 is directly opposite the Parliament’s center block and opposite Metcalfe Street from the Prime Minister’s office and the Privy Council. Block 2 is 9,800 square meters of land bordered by the streets of Wellington, Metcalfe, Sparks and O’Connor. It is home to 11 buildings, including the new house of the Assembly of First Nations at 100 Wellington in the former US embassy building.

The open square on the corner of the Wellington and Metcalfe streets was once home to the prestigious Rideau Club, which was destroyed by fire in 1979.

Many of the buildings are at or after the end of their useful life, the PSPC notes. Two of them – the old embassy and the Bank of Nova Scotia at Sparks – are classified as federal heritage buildings, while several others have a lower designation as recognized heritage buildings. Neither designation is a guarantee that a building cannot be stripped or even demolished.

The block also includes the wasteland on the corner of Metcalfe and Wellington, which was home to the prestigious Rideau Club until it burned in a spectacular fire in October 1979.

The prime location makes the block the most important property in the country, said David Jeanes, a former President of Heritage Ottawa, who has led walking tours of the block for nearly 20 years.

“It’s always considered important,” said Jeanes. The Rideau Club was the unofficial “seat of power” – Sir John A. Macdonald was a member – and the rest of Wellington Street was known as “Bankers Row,” the home of the influential financiers of the young nation, he said.

“That’s why the Americans chose that location when they built their embassy there in 1931.”

The block is “a very mixed bag” of designs, but represents a “hall of fame of Canadian architects,” he said. “There is a great opportunity to redevelop that block, but if they redevelop it, they really need to incorporate its historical elements.”

The renewed block offers office space for MPs and senators and for the Library of Parliament. There will also be refurbished retail space on Sparks Street, a fact that pleases Kevin McHale, executive director of the Sparks Street BIA.

“It’s exciting to see,” said McHale. “But the question of a million dollars is, what will it look like?”

The BIA received a warning from PSPC before the project was announced, he said. He is glad that the government treats the block as a whole and does not do the work in pieces.

“Taking one building and renovating it, then taking the next building and renovating it – that can be very disturbing. Your construction cycle never ends, “he said. “If you do everything at once, it will be disturbing, but at least you are done with it.”

Companies interested in the project must register until 21 February. These companies will be screened by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada and those who are left will be invited to submit more detailed proposals. Those entries are placed on a shortlist of six, which presents advanced designs to a jury for consideration. No timeline or budget for the project has been announced.

Companies that have registered their interest include Estudio Lamela from Madrid, Pei Architects from New York and B + H and HH Angus, both from Toronto.

The government recognizes that the country is “undeniably important for Canadians from coast to coast to coast” and the redevelopment will improve the visitor experience, accessibility and sustainability of the environment, said Cecely Roy, press secretary of Anita Ananda, minister of public services and tenders. It will also ensure that development “contributes to the growth of Ottawa as a modern capital.”

