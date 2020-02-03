Government is negotiating with Beijing to ease the firewall on international student access

He said the entry ban for non-citizens who have been to mainland China last month has affected universities, English-speaking colleges, and schools that rely on the arrival of 200,000 Chinese students. He said students who hadn’t been to mainland China in the past month could expect to return to Australia from other countries.

Some universities were willing to support students who were unable to return with online learning opportunities, late enrollments, and tuition reimbursement options.

Mr. Tehan said the Australian government has given the sector regulators, the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency and the Australian Skills Quality Authority the greatest possible flexibility to ensure that providers can respond best under the circumstances.

“Our government will endeavor to provide security to students and academics whose visas have been affected by the Australian government’s response to the corona virus.

“It is equally important that I have heard from universities about the specific impact this situation has on their students,” he said. “

Loading

Mr. Honeywood said that education providers need certainty about the number of Chinese students in Australia. The government said Monday night that it had provided the Universities Australia board with the latest data on the number of international Chinese students.

A telephone hotline for international students (1300 981 621, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday) had opened and the Study in Australia website delivered daily updates. Chinese students who have to quarantine in Australia also receive childcare packages and access to an online buddies system for assistance.

“We also ensure that the Chinese government through its embassy and consulates is informed of everything the Task Force is trying to do for Chinese students,” said Honeywood.

The task force is also working to get feedback from education and accommodation providers in hopes of loosening the reimbursement guidelines for students who cannot return to Australia in time for their lessons.

“Everyone involved had a real spirit of collaboration,” said Honeywood.

Anna Patty is an editor for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

Most often seen in business

Loading