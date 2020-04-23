Gov. McMaster leads the “rapid” organization, which aims to open the economy

Business leaders and local officials listened to company executives talking about what was at stake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Gv. Henry McMaster (R-SC) brought together a number of business, education, and civic leaders in Columbia to discuss ways to revitalize the state’s economy.

This is to “make others worse” with a focus on finding a fast and safe solution to the economy that does not respond to a chronic coronavirus.

It’s no secret that many companies have experienced significant setbacks due to coronavirus infection.

Take the journey, for example. After setting a record for revenue in 2019, Duane Parrish, President of the State, Entertainment, and Tourism, has said that the numbers have dropped 87% from last year, and thousands are losing jobs.

Parrish said, “The loss of tourism services as I mentioned earlier, will have one-third of workers losing it due to COVID-19,” Parrish said.

To help with transportation and other agencies related to the disease, Gov. McMaster has mobilized community members and business leaders to find quick and safe ways to open up the state’s economy, something he said the President is looking into.

“We have a lot of eyes on us, in our state. Our community trusts us, and like we have in other things, I think we can be a great example and a wonderful leader for our community, ”Gov. McMaster said.

Meanwhile, Columbia Commissioner Steve Benjamin, at a meeting of his local Coronavirus Task Force Thursday morning, said economic recovery would not be overnight.

“The fact is you can say that you can open the economy to all you want. If the citizens are not seen well enough to participate in the economy, it will not happen, ”the Mayor said.

Governor McMaster said he was confident the team would work to find better safeguards to restore customer confidence and boost the economy.

Gov. McMaster said: “The last thing anyone wants to do is go back. That may happen, it probably will happen somewhere, but we don’t want that to happen here. “

All teams will meet again sometime in the week of May. 4. The four small members of the committee will hold a meeting within the next week.

The group is divided into four groups (Government, Response, Security, and Resources), and will report to various state agencies on how to proceed.

James Burns, former chief of staff for Gov. Nikki Haley and current Partner with Nelson Mullins in Columbia, Gov. Henry McMaster appointed to lead the team.

