With one eye on the weather and the other on another run of the Stayers series, two easy-running gallopers from opposite directions face a direct duel at today’s feature wagga meeting.

The Victorian four-year-old gelding Almighty Gold, who is part of another strong border hopping team at the Hayes-Hayes-Dabernig shipyard in Euroa, wants to confirm his rapid improvement after two weeks ago after a strong backing here after a dominant benchmark 66- Victory had a chance of winning favorite.

But six-year-old Goulburn gelding Defy, who started as the last Wagga winner in a weaker grade and has promised so much without a record to back it up, wants to ruin the party.

In fact, after a brave fourth place on a Rosehill highway in early December, it seemed that Defy was on his way to greater wealth after working a lot, but the next time he started in a BM60 in Canberra, he was as flat as a pancake. Connections took him straight back to Wagga, where he had previously won in November, and he won in a moderate BM58 field.

But while he looks better than Almighty Gold in terms of weights, the Victorian is more skillful on soft ground and, like many runners in this stable, has a penchant for the Wagga route.