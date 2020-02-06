Gotoubun no Hanayome Manga compared to the 5toubun anime [Spoilers]

Forget about learning, romance will be the focus of The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2. Photo credit: Tezuka Productions

Anime fans who wanted to see Quintessential Quintuplets season 2 instantly pouted terribly since the finale in Gotoubun, not a Hanayome episode 12, which captivated sisters Itsuki, Miku, Ichika, Nino and Yotsuba.

Fortunately, the 5Toubun anime adaptation has already been extended for a second season. The production of the Quintessential Quintuplet S2 was confirmed during a special event in the Yurakucho Yomiuri Hall in Tokyo on May 5, 2019 (5-5-2019; understood?).

In July 2019 during Anime Expo 2019, it was announced that the timeframe for the release date should be in 2020. Anime news speakers claim to know the time frame (see below for more details).

There’s a good reason why season two was released for production so quickly. The first volume for The Quintessential Quintuplets’ Blu-Ray / DVD box sets was released in the second half of March and sales have been fairly buoyant so far. According to the Oricon charts, the first Blu-Ray sold 5,508 copies in the first week.

In comparison, the latest seasons of the popular anime, such as Attack On Titan and My Hero Academia, sold less in the first few weeks (4,297 and 2,631 respectively). Dropkick On My Devil! Season 2 was illuminated in green for production after it had sold only 2,000 copies for several months.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime was also often in the top 20 on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list, while working with people like The Rising Of The Shield Hero, Mob Psycho 100, Back when I was reborn as slime, Sword Art Online: Alicization and The Promised Neverland (many of which have been renewed for new seasons).

Of course, there were more direct competitors like Domestic Girlfriend or maybe even the Battle Harem Date A Live.

This is the most important factor as streaming earnings have become the biggest source of income for anime production companies. Even if the project has already been illuminated in green, the question remains: is there enough source material to create a well-running Gotoubun no Hanayome season 2?

The official announcement artwork for The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2. Photo credit: The Quintessential Quintuplets website

This article contains everything you need to know about The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 and all related news. Therefore, this article will be updated with news, rumors and analysis over time. Meanwhile, let’s go into what is known for sure.

The end of the Quintessential Quintuplet Manga and how it affects the anime

The story for the anime is based on Negi Haruba’s manga The Quintessential Quintuplets (it also bears the names 5-Toubun no Hanayome and The Five Wedded Brides).

The Gotoubun no Hanayome manga series, which has been serialized weekly since August 2017, will be available from January 17, 2020 up to volume 13. Based on the previous history, volume 14 is expected to appear in spring 2020

The official English translation is digitally published by Kodansha Comics. Fortunately, the English manga is not far behind the Japanese release. Volume 10 will be released on September 17, 2019.

Paperback volumes will also be published in English, but will only be available up to volume 6 until November 5, 2019.

In early December 2019, Haruba announced on Twitter that the manga series 5-Toubun no Hanayome ended with Chapter 123 of Volume 14. Apparently, the manga creator hadn’t originally planned to end the series as soon, but then hit the reality of the manga creation home.

“I remembered talking to my boyfriend some time before I decided to go on the show, and I seemed excited about drawing a manga that would go on and on,” he recalled 5-Toubun author in a second message. “When I started, I found that it was difficult to keep it going. The senseis (manga creators) that have drawn for dozens of volumes are really amazing.”

The manga cover for The Quintessential Quintuplets Volume 5 contains Yotsuba. From volume 7, the individual sisters who wore a bride’s wedding dress were shown on the cover. Photo credit: Negi Haruba

Anime fans have praised the TV show as charming and heartwarming. The 5Toubun anime may be a harem romcom, but there is little to no gadgetry or humiliating fan service, and the girls go beyond the initial clichés and become accomplished characters that are entertaining with the main character Futaro Uesugi Generate dynamics.

The audience is tired of watching a happy everyone stumble through unlikely scenarios. Instead, Futaro’s no-frills attitude wins the day, and that last zinger in episode 12 is at least a giggle.

Fans of the manga Gotoubun no Hanayome were particularly pleased that the anime was mainly a one-to-one adaptation of the manga story. Overall, the anime adapted chapters 1 through 31 and created an end by adjusting parts of chapters 30, 31, and 32 (the end of volume 4).

The biggest exception to the direct customization was the end of the anime. The last scene on the bridge was completely an anime original ending, but it wasn’t completely out of context, as it allowed the anime to have a ending ending that ended with a high note while the manga immediately met the conditions for the next major story arc set in Volume 5 (see the Spoiler section below).

Stopping at this point only aroused the desire to know what would happen next in the second season of The Quintessential Quintuplets. Futaro is no longer just a stranger, but also befriends Itsuki, Miku, Ichika, Nino and Yotsuba. The romance of only Miku has recognized her feelings as Ichika fights.

On the romantic front, one could argue that the anime left the audience hanging. The good news is that only English-speaking fans can continue reading online in the digital manga.

Better yet, there are many manga chapters in which The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 can be created sooner rather than later. Without getting involved with spoilers, the end of volume 8 (chapter 68) also offers a very good stopping point for the anime, which also gives an important indication of the identity of Futaro’s future bride.

Another option, however, is to end the second season with Chapter 77 of Volume 9. Although the ending is nowhere near as dramatic, a conclusion in this note would cut the remaining source material into neat halves and leave room to end the Gotoubun no Hanayome manga with The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3.

Another possibility is that the second season adapts through volume 11. That would mean that Quintessential Quintuplets season 3 could complete the final story arc of the school festival, which consists of three volumes.

Finally, Gotoubun no Hanayome, season 3, may not be required if the second season spans two courses. In this case, the second season could adjust the end of volume 14.

Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 release date

Up to the last update, animation studio Tezuka Productions or a company involved in the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact release date of The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2. Official announcements have only indicated that the release timeframe is 2020.

The respected anime news leaker Spytrue, however, claims that the premiere date for the second season of Gotoubun no Hanayome is July 2020, the summer anime season of 2020.

Once the exact release date message has been officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Given that the manga ends with volume 14, it is possible that the second season will include 13 episodes to cover the source material of five volumes. On the other hand, it is also possible that the second season consists of two episodes with a total of 26 episodes.

Tezuka Productions, known for its popular Astro Boy anime series, has had a long history of developing sequels for the black jack anime series, but has not been known for sequels in recent years.

The studio produced Dagashi Kashi Season 2 in 2018 and they worked with MAPPA to produce the two-cour-Dororo anime, which was very popular in 2019.

Tezuka Productions has not announced any future projects, except for the Astro Boy Reboot anime, which was announced in 2014. Astro Boy Reboot is produced together with the French studios Caribara Productions and Shibuya Productions.

Astro Boy Reboot is only relevant for The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, as the Astro Boy Reboot project will keep the studio busy for a short time, as the anime is said to have 51 episodes.

Given this information, Gotoubun no Hanayome Season 2 may have been released for production early, especially since the projects are planned years in advance.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 spoilers (plot summary)

Note: It is possible that some of the spoilers deal with manga story events that are customized by The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3.

The last time viewers saw the anime, she was spoiled again with the sensational wedding scene, which showed in more detail that Futaro would eventually marry one of the Quint. Both the anime and the manga show the bride, but she is never named directly.

So who did Futaro land with? Answer: Her last name is Nakano. Maybe it’s the secret sixth sister named Mutsumi who lives in a hidden room (see chapter 35)? Or maybe the wedding will be canceled and the sisters will all marry Osomatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu and Todomatsu?

Joking aside, even manga readers only knew the identity of the bride of the Quintessential Quintuplets shortly before the end of the manga. Details are slowly revealed from the start, and the second season ends with another clue.

Fans have also argued over whether there will be a single bride or whether the story will have a harem ending. After all, the more literal translation of the title is The Five Wedded Brides, and all five quints hold Futaro’s hand when the campfire ends, as legend has it. Even the scene with lots of clothes can be a clue.

What we do know for sure (maybe?) Is that the 22-year-old bride is one of the quintessentials, has ear holes in both ears and was holding hands with Futaro at the end of the first season at the campfire.

The manga has revealed another critical detail, but since that detail is likely to be the end of The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, this article won’t spoil this event unless it says that it’s a special kiss.

Everyone wants to know the identity of the bride who was teased at the end of The Quintessential Quintuplets Episode 12. Photo credit: Negi Haruba

When the second season begins, either the final scene of the first season is completely revised or a flashback for the manga is created immediately. The five force Futaro to go straight to the hospital after the school camp trip ends.

In the hospital, Futaro meets a doctor whose face reminds him of his past and he dreams of a girl. Itsuki sneaks in separately from her sisters and wants to know why he’s studying so hard. So he tells Itsuki how he came across a girl on a school trip to Kyoto that made him study hard. (This story also ends with an invasion by aliens playing shogi.)

Futaro only knows her as a Girl In The Photograph, since he never asked her for her name and all he has now is a photo. Itsuki says that she took an old charm from Kyoto that she bought or gave to her for five years.

Futaro remembers that the girl bought five spells for some reason. Puzzled by chance, both realize that Futaro may have hit one of the quintessentials in his past.

During a vacation weekend, Ichika and Miku try to make an appointment with Futaro, but he refuses to focus on learning. However, Futaro’s younger sister Raiha convinces him that he has to thank Yotsuba for helping him so much during the excursion (there’s a reason why Yotsuba is featured on the cover of volume 5).

At first, Futaro Yotsuba just wants to buy a gift, but she manages to make the event a full date with chic restaurants, spa massages, a movie, and shopping. But while they’re in the mall, they come across Ichika and Miku. Futaro and Yotsuba escape the disaster in a confined space and run over Raiha and Itsuki before fleeing to a park where they spend an unforgettable moment together.

The problems caused by the approach to the quint pile up a week before the final exams when Nino and Itsuki are arguing and one of the sisters is beating the other. The fight becomes so bitter that both flee the house.

“Don’t think I can live over there with this meat bun monster from domestic violence!” Nino shouted.

Futaro is doing his best to help the sisters find reconciliation, but this effort is blowing his face. Itsuki even shows up to sleep and live in his own house! Neither will return until the other gives way first. In addition to the sisterly clashes, Yotsuba stretches too thin by helping the course team right before the exams.

Who is this mysterious girl from Futaro’s past? Photo credit: Negi Haruba

Futaro doubts whether he should even become her tutor when the girl from her past suddenly appears. In the same clothes, the girl introduces herself as Rena (yes, this is similar to the name of the late Quinta mother, Reina).

Rena asks Futaro to describe his current life, describing how each of the Quinti are idiots in their own way. She also takes the photo of them back together, but leaves Futaro a spell and asks him not to open the spell until he can’t recognize himself. Then Rena disappears and claims that they will never see each other again.

With this mysterious reunion, at which Futaro was thrown into the water, the former tutor tries to solve the personal problems of Nino, Itsuki and Yotsuba.

With the blonde wig, Futaro even turns back into the fictional Kintarou. Futaro also plans to get the track team to think that Yotsuba will stop by disguising Itsuki as a “brainless” Yotsuba. Will this cunning end in disaster?

The sisters team up to study in the final days before the exams. Photo credit: Negi Haruba

Unnoticed by the bottom line, Futaro decides to step down as a tutor in conversation with his father. Futaro considers himself incompetent, but also asks whether the father pays sufficient attention to his daughters.

Since he had already quit, Futaro even decides to curse the father for being a lousy parent! This leads to the father banishing Futaro from the apartment and immediately looking for a new tutor.

“Remember my words. I will never give my daughters to a man like you,” said the father about Futaro.

The girls miss Futaro terribly and are not ready to give up. The five of them find a workaround, even going so far as to put their lives in danger to save Futaro!

And that’s only half the way. It is not long before the final exam is due, but this time the father has decided that his daughters will be transferred to Kyoto if they are not all after the exam.

The last act is not just a test, but also a love test. Three of the girls fell in love with Futaro and their mind games drive him crazy when they visit a family in a thermal bath. The events will culminate with a confession and an accidental slip will ring at a special moment when Futaro first realized that he had started to fall in love with one of the quintessentials.

The cover for The Quintessential Quintuplets Manga Volume 8.Credit: Negi Haruba

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 is released to see how the story unfolds. Stay tuned!