The 2019 holiday season has passed and 2020 is fast approaching, which means you’ve probably bought a couple of new devices. IPhones are among the hottest gifts every year, but the inevitable question for many of us is still what we are supposed to do with the ancients. Here’s how to exchange or recycle your old iPhone…

There are many ways to trade your iPhone – auction it off on eBay, make a deal with someone in your city on Craigslist, send it to a trade-in company that specializes in buying and reselling ‘old devices. Before moving on to some of the other options, we recommend that you trade with our partner MyPhones Unlimited for quick and easy money if you don’t want to waste time.

Exchange your iPhone with 9to5Mac

To exchange your old iPhone with the 9to5Mac business partner, go to trade-in.9to5mac.com for an instant quote. We chose this partner in particular because of their advanced return on investment, their fast payment service, their integrity and their reliability. They accept most iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPod, Apple TV, AirPods and more – provided they are relatively new and in working order, of course. For a limited time, use the code 9to5mac to get an additional $ 15 for your exchange.

More ways to trade in your old iPhone

Trade in your iPhone @ Apple Trade In / GiveBack

Another way to sell your old iPhone to use Apple’s own Trade In / GiveBack program. With Apple Trade In, you get an Apple Store gift card to buy for a new device or accessories. Apple Trade In exchange rates are not always the best, but Apple will be your business. This means that you can count on every quote and promise that will be kept throughout the process.

With Trade In, you are not limited to trading on iPhone only. Apple will take phones from a variety of manufacturers, iPads and other tablets, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Exchange your iPhone at Gazelle, Best Buy or your operator

The gazelle is undoubtedly a popular exchange destination, and it has the volume and reputation to support it. They are rated A- by the Better Business Bureau and accept almost all iPhones. You can also trade in your iPhone at select electronics retailers, and the most popular destination in the U.S. is Best Buy, which takes iPhones, iPads, gaming hardware, Apple Watch, streaming media, and more.

Another option to exchange your old iPhone is to check your carrier. Whether you have Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or a variety of other operators around the world, they all have half decent deals for older devices. If you are considering switching operators, these can be a great place to trade your device – they are often desperate enough for new customers that they will give you out-of-the-ordinary value for old devices.

Other sites: Decluttr, Trademore, Igotoffer, Itsworthmore, BuyBackWorld

With a quick Google search, you will find that there are dozens, if not hundreds, of commerce sites on the web. They’ll all take your old device, but the question is what you get for it. It’s unclear whether the particular site you land on will deliver what it promises, but there are a variety of promising alternative sites that could be worth checking out at least.

These sites are not all bad – many of them have enough positive reviews and reputation that you can at least trust that you will be paid something. Check out Decluttr, Trademore, Igotoffer, Itsworthmore, and BuyBackWorld if you want to enter the Wild Wild West of iPhone and smart device trading on sites.

Or try to sell your old iPhone

As an alternative to trading in your device, you can always try to sell it yourself. There are many ways to do this – as we mentioned above – but they all have one thing in common: a little more effort than just clicking on your old devices to exchange money. We recommend Swappa and eBay as the two main destinations for selling your old devices online, and each has its pros and cons.

