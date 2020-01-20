'Gossip Girl' from HBO restarted in 'Early Casting Conversations'

The early production phases of HBO’s Gossip Girl restart are underway!

Last summer, HBO Max announced that they are working on a reboot of 10 episodes of the popular teen drama for the upcoming streaming service, and more details about the revival are being revealed.

“We’ve received the first script and I think we’ve all inhaled a big sigh of relief because it’s pretty good,” Sarah Aubrey, head of the original content of HBO Max, told the press during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip on Wednesday, January 15. “You can imagine that the bar is very high. I think that one of the benefits of involving the original makers is that they are very clear about what the essential elements of the show are and are not. And also very excited to be there 10 years later to bring a modern lens in. Josh and the team have done great so far. “

When asked if the original cast – Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick – would be involved or not, Audrey replied: “We have early casting conversations, draw circles around a few people, but it is early days. ”So far, the only member asked to return is Kristen Bell, the narrator of the show and the voice of Gossip Girl.

Although it remains unknown whether one of the former Gossip Girl casts will return for the reboot, Badgley recently told Entertainment Tonight that if he was approached to resume his role as Dan Humphrey, it would be something for him to think about.

“Could Dan Humphrey …? I don’t want … That’s a message I have to put at the top of my inbox, you know, to think about,” said the 33-year-old actor.

He added: “I think it is pretty clear that I have never been in favor of Dan Humphrey’s. I have never necessarily been Dan Humphrey’s greatest friend or fan, whom I now agree in this way bring, you know, I’d like to make a meaningful contribution to it. And I think it would just depend on many things. “

“It would depend on how and why he is there and I don’t know,” said Badgley.

Meester, who played as Blair Waldorf in the original run of the show, expressed her opinion in 2018 when she was asked if she would be interested to return as Blair in the reboot.

“Many of the questions that arise are:” Are you missing? “” Did you like what you were wearing? “And I understand that, but – and I say this with nothing but love – it’s like saying,” High school was a great time for you, do you wish you could go back? ” Actress at the time at PorterEdit. “And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, wonderful experience, but no, I wouldn’t want to go back on it, I was a kid!”

Showrunners from the original 2007-2012 run, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, will return to manage the HBO Max project.

Last November, writer and producer Joshua Safran revealed that restarting Gossip Girl would have a more diverse cast and more ‘weird content’.

“There wasn’t much representation the first time in the show,” Safran said at VultureFest at the time. “I was the only gay writer I think I was there all the time.”

“Even when I went to private school in New York in the 90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So this time the leads aren’t white. There’s a lot of weird content in this show,” he went on. “It is very much about how the world looks now, where wealth and privileges come from and how you deal with it. What I cannot say is that there is a turn, and that is all about the turn.”