Goshen art exhibition raises awareness of injustice on the southern border

GOSHEN, Ind. – An art exhibition in Goshen aims to raise awareness of the brutality on the southern border.

“No more kids in cages” started with real family quotes on Saturday in the Goshen Art House and will continue until March 31st.

“No matter what country you were born in, we shouldn’t treat children that way,” said Amanda, the artist.

Amanda has been painting every day since July and has over 180 watercolor paintings – 75 of which were hung up in an art exhibition at the Goshen Art House on Saturday.

“I think it’s easy to say,” Well, I can’t fix something like that. “So I decided to do this every day to motivate and remind myself,” said Amanda.

The intent?

“To understand how terrible the situation on our southern border is,” said Larry Crump, board member of the Goshen Art House and organizer.

“I believe that saying that we should shouldn’t be a partisan matter, it is our responsibility to accept asylum seekers. It is our responsibility to keep them in inhumane conditions,” said Amanda.

There is more than what the eye meets with these works of art.

She has light images of deer, rabbits, and even horses with meaningful quotes, and packs a deeper message with real stories of families that have broken apart.

“You should be able to read the quotes about it – a lot of the kids talk about being hungry all the time,” she said.

If you take a closer look, you can read current quotes from real people dealing with immigration and detention centers on the southern border.

“The images moved me. They are very emotional, “said Crump.

The pieces are inspired by project amplify, a national campaign to protect children in governmental care.

“This has to be a discussion. People need to have this in the foreground of their considerations, because if we can’t talk about it, nothing will change, and it was a wonderful way to start this discussion, ”he said.

In addition to art, there was a local musician who played music, food, and presentations from the National Immigrant Justice Center and the Center for Healing and Hope.