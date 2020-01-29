Gorillaz released a 24-second clip, aptly titled “Song Machine Theme Tune”. The brief instrumental presents an infused techno-hip-hop atmosphere, ending with a simple gong.

Supposedly, the cartoon group will collaborate with British rapper Slowthai and the British group Slaves on the new single.

The single could possibly be played on Future 1 of Radio 1 with the broadcast of Annie Mac during his “hottest record of the week for Annie Mac on Radio 1”, Thursday according to a tweet from The Version, which since been deleted, and has not yet been confirmed by BBC1 radio.

The version’s website also goes into detail saying that the next possible album will feature Slowthai and Slaves.

Prior notice! @gorillaz teams up with @slowthai and @Slaves for their brand new song – and it will be @ AnnieMac’s hottest record on Thursday!

Listen to @ bbcr1 from 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HT5bi4KXw0

– theversion.co.uk (@TheVersion) January 24, 2020

With all this speculation in progress, the Gorillaz have not yet confirmed anything. See the extract below.

The machine is on 🔛

Track your nearest Song Machine (repeat if you lose)

👉 https://t.co/LxIgC7zkVH pic.twitter.com/q1vNAhqQSn

– gorillaz (@gorillaz) January 28, 2020

More about Gorillaz

Gorillaz released a documentary Reject False Icons in December that details the success of the groups, studio life and the artists with whom they have collaborated in the past. Before the documentary, the group also released their latest LP of 2018, The Now Now.

The brain behind the documentary is Denholm Hewlett, the son of Gorillaz illustrator and visual creator, Jamie Hewlett. Denholm Hewlett followed the band vigorously for three years and covered the intense process of what it took to make Humanz and The Now Now. Check out the trailer below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx5Ty1FzgvU (/ integrated)

With the tease of a new single, there is a chance that a new album is in the works, which means that 2020 could be a busy year for our favorite cartoon group. Known for his collaboration with a handful of different artists, who do you hope to see on the (possible) new album? Let us know in the comments below!

