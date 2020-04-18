Gordon Ramsay swiped complaining to neighboring Cornwall by offering them burgers to ‘smile’ – The Scottish Sun

GORDON Ramsay swiped his neighbors in Cornwall today during a live Instagram video.

Gordon, 53, carried out the excavation after reports showed that local residents were unhappy that he and his family were isolating in their second home during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon Ramsay made excavations in his Cornwall neighbor today as he cooked burgers Credit: Instagram

Taking to social media to make an epic burger, Gordon promised that he would donate £ 10,000 to the NHS charity if he could not make a snack within ten minutes.

Filmed on a cell phone by one of his daughters, chef hothead tried his best to complete the challenge within the allotted time but unfortunately he was unsuccessful.

Acknowledging to his fans that Ramsay’s actually donated his money, Gordon then raised a burger that looked delicious.

Hot-headed chef tries to make an epic burger in ten minutes Credit: Instagram

And when he displays finished products to his followers, he tells them, “I will not eat this. I will give it to the next door neighbor. Hopefully it can make them smile.”

He then ran out of the kitchen door and headed to what appeared to be his neighbor’s house, shouting: “Love your neighbor!” while his daughter giggled.

Gordon has angered locals by buying a second home worth £ 4 million in the county after the government announced strict rules to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this week it was reported that a Cornwall resident threatened to report Gordon to the police and apparently time did not cure the hatred felt by some local residents who had gone to Twitter and Instagram to vent about Gordon.

He was called “disgusting” and accused of “violating government rules” by one user.

They threw tantrums: “Didn’t you realize that by doing that you might carry a virus and because Cornwall is not your main place of residence, if you and your family are sick, you will put more pressure on an already fragile infrastructure.

“I reported you to the police. What you did was against the law and I hope they force you to return to London.”

Another bluntly writes: “Out of Cornwall, you are not wanted.”

Third vent: “Cornwall MPs specifically asked people with second homes not to do this. You may be rich and famous but you are not special and you set a bad example! Really disappointing.”

The angry comments came after The Sun reported how Gordon was targeted by several people who lived near Polzeath Beach for violating government guidelines and moving his family to Cornwall during the closure.