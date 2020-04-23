Gordon Ramsay joked about the arrest when Gino D’Acampo nagged him at the final ITV event – The Scottish Sun

GORDON RAMSAY joked that he was not sure how he, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix were not arrested while recording the last episode of their ITV show.

The trio of chefs was filming an event in Texas for the final of the series when Gino naughty showed off his ass in the open.

2

Gino flashed a bum hit in the final series

2

Gordon pulled under Gino’s shirt to hide the bottom

Host of the First Date, Fred, began to read out the definition of indecent exposure violations as Gino turned and dropped his shorts to cheer Gordon up.

In a short clip posted on Instagram before the show aired at 9:00 pm tonight, Fred said: “You can commit and commit obscene exposure violations when you expose your rectum or part of your genitals.”

And before he had a chance to finish, Gino had bent down and opened his back when he joked: “Catch me, don’t catch me.”

In the life of Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, with a luxury vacation & red carpet

Gordon quickly pulled Gino’s t-shirt to cover the back, but the audience was given full attention.

And Gordon joked he was not sure how they avoided the legal dispute during the shoot when he posted: “How we were not arrested in this series I will never know!”

But fans liked the naughty clip when the post earned nearly 300,000 viewers in a matter of hours.

One writes: “This is very funny”

Another posted: “Awh class loves this series”

While the third one says: “The best comedy act”

It happened after we told him that Gordon vowed to donate £ 10,000 to the NHS if he could not make a burger in less than 10 minutes.

And he was faithful to his words when he admitted he had donated money before the challenge took place directly on Instagram.

Gordon Ramsay swipe to complain to Cornwall’s neighbors by offering them burgers to ‘smile on their faces’

