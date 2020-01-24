His first album of new songs in over 15 years will be released next March with Solo, featuring a collection of music from the Canadian singer-songwriter recorded in the studio accompanied only by his guitar.

Lightfoot announced the upcoming release of Solo on March 20 with the album opening title and the first single “Oh So Sweet”.

The legendary songwriter, who released Harmony for the last time in 2004, found Solo’s material hidden in his Toronto office; the two material disks were recorded in late 2001 and early 2002, just before Lightfoot suffered from an almost fatal abdominal aortic aneurysm. After rediscovering the songs, Lightfoot entered Hamilton, Ontario Grant Avenue Studio to re-record the songs with only his guitar.

“I thought my fans would be interested in hearing what the songs sound like when they first wrote,” Lightfoot said of the solo in a statement.

After Lightfoot’s 80th birthday in 2019, Rolling Stone visited the singer behind the scenes before a performance at New York City Hall, where Lightfoot recalled his career and legacy. “We have songs that fit in well with the crowd, like ‘Read My Mind’ and ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Don Quichote. “These are all melodies that just move and have forward momentum, which is what I’m looking for in my writing,” said Lightfoot. “Momentum forward.”

List of solo tracks

1. “Oh so sweet”

2. “E-Motion”

3. “Better”

4. “Back to dust”

5. “Do you walk, do you talk”

6. “Just a little”

7. “Easy Flo”

8. “Dreamdrift”

9. “The laugh we are looking for”

10. “Why not try”