Gordon, Gino and Fred are trying goat yoga on an American trip tonight

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s third installment: American Road Trip aired tonight on ITV with the boys traveling to America’s “free and trendy capital” – San Francisco.

Despite Gino D’Acampo’s lewd RV ride, chefs take home to 61 Michelin-starred restaurants, but head straight for a “hippie high afternoon tea” trying cannabis-sandwiched tea and cucumber sandwiches (California legalized cannabis use in 2018).

The sewing clip of tonight’s episode shows the consequences of the trio’s edible experience when they try goat yoga with Gino and Fred Sirieix, sporty pink spandex and golden mankink, respectively.

Fred giggles as Gino tries to chat with his goat neighbors, while Gordon Ramsay comments, “You two are as tall as a kite.”

One goat thinks the exercises are too relaxing, but Gino finds an accident on his mat. Although the stretching surrounded by goats has “proven to make you happier and boosts your mood”, the chefs leave you hungry instead.

The third part also follows Gordon, Gino and Fred as they dig fresh boxes on the Pacific coast before going paddle and making special seafood stews with the help of local fish suppliers.

The trio then use a hot balloon to head to the Napa Valley vineyard, despite Gino’s fear of heights, before visiting the local Chardonnays of the Chinese city of San Francisco, one of the oldest outside China.

UK! #GordonGinoandFred is back again tonight … this time in beautiful San Francisco !! And as always, I have nothing good to do with @GinoFastastic. See you at 9 on @ITV Gx pic.twitter.com/Obq0xmAZOW

– Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 16 April 2020

Gordon, Gino and Fred compete at a local lucky cookie factory during the autumn festival to find out who can make the most lucky cookies in 60 seconds – who is the winner? You need to set it up to find out.

Gordon Gino and Fred: The American road trip will continue on Thursday, April 16 at 9:00 am at ITV. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.